'He looks to have been targeted at this' - our expert judges provide their best weekend bets

The Kameko Futurity is the last British Group 1. Who wins?

Dave Crosse, former jump jockey Backing any two-year-old at a short price on ground this deep goes against the grain, but Ancient Wisdom is out of a Dalakhani mare who won on soft and heavy. He’ll stay well and, with Charlie Appleby in great form, he’s an unoriginal tip.

Ken Pitterson, paddock expert I like the chances of Diego Velazquez . I was at Leopardstown when he won last time out and it’s good form as the third went on to win a Group 3 and the fourth won the Beresford. He’s the biggest two-year-old I’ve seen this year and he should stay well, as the last furlong was his strongest that day.

Jonathan Simpson, William Hill When the ground becomes this heavy it can often throw up strange results. We’ll be taking on both Ancient Wisdom and Diego Velazquez at the front of the market. I like the chances of God’s Window for the Gosdens. He won with loads in hand on his debut at Doncaster and has the potential to cause a mild upset.