Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:00 AyrHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Cook Review
premium

The masterplan that backfired - why Team Ballydoyle decided to go with a steady pace in Saturday's King George

Chris Cook assesses the weekend's action

Calandagan overhauls Kalpana entering the closing stages of the King George
Calandagan proved too quick for Kalpana in the closing stages of a tactical King George.Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

While Calandagan seems a very worthy winner, it was a slightly weird King George and unsatisfactory in the eyes of at least part of the audience. On the 50th anniversary of Grundy versus Bustino, with its famously hectic pace intended to set things up for a St Leger winner, it just felt wrong to watch the two most recent Leger winners crawling along in front. 

Jan Brueghel and Continuous finished second-last and last, so clearly this unexpected tactic was a bust. But, having wrestled with it for a few hours, I think I see what was being aimed at.

The vital context is last month's Prince of Wales's Stakes, in which Continuous was pacemaking for Los Angeles, who sat close up. They both faded out of it and the general view was that they'd gone too quick. Even on good to firm, Ascot is a stiff track and that has to be respected.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Senior writer

Published on inThe Cook Review

Last updated

iconCopy
more inThe Cook Review
more inThe Cook Review