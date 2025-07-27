- More
The masterplan that backfired - why Team Ballydoyle decided to go with a steady pace in Saturday's King George
Chris Cook assesses the weekend's action
While Calandagan seems a very worthy winner, it was a slightly weird King George and unsatisfactory in the eyes of at least part of the audience. On the 50th anniversary of Grundy versus Bustino, with its famously hectic pace intended to set things up for a St Leger winner, it just felt wrong to watch the two most recent Leger winners crawling along in front.
Jan Brueghel and Continuous finished second-last and last, so clearly this unexpected tactic was a bust. But, having wrestled with it for a few hours, I think I see what was being aimed at.
The vital context is last month's Prince of Wales's Stakes, in which Continuous was pacemaking for Los Angeles, who sat close up. They both faded out of it and the general view was that they'd gone too quick. Even on good to firm, Ascot is a stiff track and that has to be respected.
- Why Sir Michael Stoute was a big winner on Saturday, eight months after the legendary trainer decided to call it a day
- It's so tough at Royal Ascot that even the hottest trainer can suddenly cool off, while everyone else seems to be celebrating
- An Absurde defeat for fans of Willie Mullins but Royal Ascot promises good times for him and other visiting trainers
- After the worst Derby performance this century by the fancied runners, which flops might still be worth following?
- The clues were there in Oisin Murphy's riding arrangements as Lead Artist shows himself to be a much-improved performer
