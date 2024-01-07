Plumpton lays on the thrills we needed after weather did its best to take racing off-air

What can you do when the weather turns against you as determinedly as it has turned on racing in the past few days? Sandown's Saturday card was lost to waterlogging, fog deprived us of the Grade 1 action we were hoping to see at Naas on Sunday and even the relatively low-key pleasures of Ayr on Monday are to be denied us because the Scottish track is frozen.

Stratford and Worcester are under water, while Huntingdon also lost a fixture last week to flooding. We'll have to be grateful for any turf racing that takes place in the next week or so, and especially to the groundstaff who make it happen. There are said to be talks afoot aimed at restaging Sandown's Veterans' Final, which seems very worthwhile if it can be achieved.

A couple of progressive claiming jockeys did their best to provide us with our weekly ration of thrills at Plumpton, which staged one of those newfangled Premier fixtures on Sunday. Joe Anderson performed at least a couple of miracles on his way to landing the BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle aboard Transmission , the main one being that he managed to inch his way back into the saddle after an early mistake shot him up the horse's neck.