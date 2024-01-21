L'Homme Presse is the man again as obvious winners dominate Sunday's return to action

Phew, we actually got to see some jump racing over the weekend.

From Tuesday to Saturday only Southwell had beaten the big freeze in Britain and Lord knows the weather wasn't exactly wonderful on Sunday, but at least it wasn't freezing and Lingfield was able to stage the final day of its Winter Million, while Thurles put on a significant card too.

Things should be plainer sailing this week, providing your local track has not been blown away in 90mph gusts. The Clarence House Chase, lost along with the rest of Ascot's card on Saturday, will be staged this weekend on Trials day at Cheltenham, the fourth time in 11 years it has ended up on that card.