Ratings Review: Allaho leaves high bar for Shishkin to follow in Ryanair

Shishkin entered the Ascot Chase with serious questions to answer on Saturday. Once seemingly set to be the dominant two-mile chaser, he was a big disappointment in last season’s Champion Chase before producing a laboured effort when finishing a distant third in the Tingle Creek in December.

The big question was just how much ability Shishkin retained, and it is rarely an easy one to answer when a horse as good as he falls from grace so quickly. Answer it he did, however. Revitalised by the step up in trip and perhaps helped by the fitting of a tongue-tie for the first time, Shishkin looked right back to his very best in producing a Racing Post Rating of 178, just 1lb shy of his peak figure achieved in last season’s Clarence House Chase.

It’s fair to say the Ascot Chase doesn’t have much of a recent record of leading to Cheltenham Festival success, with 2013 winner Cue Card the last horse to achieve the feat. It’s equally fair to say, however, that Shishkin isn’t a regular Ascot Chase winner, his 178 RPR bettered only by Cyrname (181) in the last ten years, with the average winning performance outside of that pair just 170.