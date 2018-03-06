US riding legend Gary Stevens among those celebrating their birthday
Gary Stevens 55
US Hall of Fame jockey
Dietrich von Boetticher 76
Owner-breeder of Hurricane Run & Lope De Vega
Richard Flint 46
Chief executive of Sky Bet
Rene Douglas 51
Rider of Editor’s Note & Dreaming Of Anna
John Upson 74
Trainer of Over The Road & Nick The Brief
Liam Burke 61
Trainer of Sir Frederick & Thyne Again
Benjy Coogan 60
Rider of Grey Desire & Up And At ’Em
Richard Tate 71
Champion amateur rider 1967-68 & 1968-69
David Lanzman 61
Owner of Squirtle Squirt
Ian Vickers 74
Trainer of Golden Fancy
Debbie Mountain 46
British trainer in Qatar
James Nicol 47
Former Newmarket trainer
Dugal Nisbet-Smith 83
Former Racing Post director
David Edmonds 74
Former director of William Hill
Matt Prendergast 42
Head of online at Betting Shop Services Ltd
Neil Clark 52
Racing journalist