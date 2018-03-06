US riding legend Gary Stevens among those celebrating their birthday

Gary Stevens: birthday celebrations of the US Hall of Fame jockey

Gary Stevens 55

US Hall of Fame jockey

Dietrich von Boetticher 76

Owner-breeder of Hurricane Run & Lope De Vega

Richard Flint 46

Chief executive of Sky Bet

Rene Douglas 51

Rider of Editor’s Note & Dreaming Of Anna

John Upson 74

Trainer of Over The Road & Nick The Brief

Liam Burke 61

Trainer of Sir Frederick & Thyne Again

Benjy Coogan 60

Rider of Grey Desire & Up And At ’Em

Richard Tate 71

Champion amateur rider 1967-68 & 1968-69

David Lanzman 61

Owner of Squirtle Squirt

Ian Vickers 74

Trainer of Golden Fancy

Debbie Mountain 46

British trainer in Qatar

James Nicol 47

Former Newmarket trainer

Dugal Nisbet-Smith 83

Former Racing Post director

David Edmonds 74

Former director of William Hill

Matt Prendergast 42

Head of online at Betting Shop Services Ltd

Neil Clark 52

Racing journalist