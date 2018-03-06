Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

US riding legend Gary Stevens among those celebrating their birthday

Gary Stevens: birthday celebrations of the US Hall of Fame jockey
BENOIT PHOTO
Gary Stevens 55
US Hall of Fame jockey

Dietrich von Boetticher 76
Owner-breeder of Hurricane Run & Lope De Vega

Richard Flint 46
Chief executive of Sky Bet

Rene Douglas 51
Rider of Editor’s Note & Dreaming Of Anna

John Upson 74
Trainer of Over The Road & Nick The Brief

Liam Burke 61
Trainer of Sir Frederick & Thyne Again

Benjy Coogan 60
Rider of Grey Desire & Up And At ’Em

Richard Tate 71
Champion amateur rider 1967-68 & 1968-69

David Lanzman 61
Owner of Squirtle Squirt

Ian Vickers 74
Trainer of Golden Fancy

Debbie Mountain 46
British trainer in Qatar

James Nicol 47
Former Newmarket trainer

Dugal Nisbet-Smith 83
Former Racing Post director

David Edmonds 74
Former director of William Hill

Matt Prendergast 42
Head of online at Betting Shop Services Ltd

Neil Clark 52
Racing journalist

