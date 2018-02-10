Triumphant return as Altior sweeps aside Game Spirit rivals

Altior and Nico de Boinville clear the water jump on the first circuit at Newbury

It is now compulsory for trainers to declare if their horses have had wind operations, but everyone knew in November Altior had undergone one and jump racing's biggest and brightest name showed no ill effects from that procedure when producing a performance that oozed class.



And champion trainer Nicky Henderson fired a warning to any potential Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase rivals when declaring the athletic son of High Chaparral would improve for the outing, his first since April.



Henderson was hurt when some suggested he had not been as forthcoming about Altior's absence as he might have been, but the recent bulletins from Seven Barrows have had an upbeat tone and the eight-year-old proved he had not lost any of his zip or dash when sweeping by Politologue for a convincing success in the hands of Nico de Boinville, whose partner was deemed as good as ever by his rider.



Although nervous, Henderson was not surprised by what he saw in the Betfair-backed Grade 2 Game Spirit.

Altior closes on Politilogue as they approach the last fence

He said in the week he had not trained a better worker than Altior, also winner of this race last season and who will spearhead a formidable squad for the trainer at his favourite meeting in the Cotswolds next month.

He said: "If you could dream what would happen that was just about it. He took a blow between the last two, which is fine, but it was exactly what we wanted and he didn't make a noise.



"What we knew was he was in brilliant form. He never got as far as galloping before we had to stop. That is not his ground but he travelled very well and he has so many gears; he's just got class and is very, very good.



Altior (left) has Politologue in his sights as the pair jump the last

"The danger is his work is so easy. We're lucky we've got a wonderful bunch of horses, but we haven't got much to go with him. It's hard to find horses to go with him and you can't go sacrificing Buveur D'Air every day.



"There must be a lot of improvement."



Owned by Christopher and Patricia Pugh, Altior, who is now unbeaten in a dozen starts over hurdles and fences, is a top-priced 11-10 with the Champion Chase sponsor – he is odds-on with all other firms – to add that highlight to a bulging CV that already includes an Arkle and a Supreme Novices' Hurdle.

Helping get him there will be Henderson's strapping assistant Toby Lawes, the lucky man who sits on Altior and Might Bite most mornings.



"Toby rides him every day and that's probably a good thing," the Lambourn trainer added. "He's heavier than most people, so when he's doing his routine work, cantering, he's actually carrying a good bit of weight.



"Today was perfection. If he was going to get beaten it was today. He's going to get beaten, but he was more vulnerable today than ever."



If there is, indeed, more to come, the prospect of Altior ever being vulnerable looks a remote one.

