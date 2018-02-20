Trainer Pat Murphy among those celebrating on Tuesday
Karen Taylor 73
Owner of Seattle Slew
Gerard Rivases 68
Rider of Dankaro & Vitiges
Stanley Hough 70
Trainer of Proud Appeal & Half Iced
Pat Murphy 60
Trainer of Shooting Light & Supreme Glory
Ernie Weymes 83
Trainer of Young Ash Leaf & Sarissa
Rowena Gredley 68
Breeder of Chapel Cottage & Reprimand
Jason Loosemore 47
Clerk of the course at Newton Abbot & Taunton
Stuart Howe 71
Trainer of Silver Charmer
Tom Symonds 33
Trainer of Tweedledrum
David Ringer 87
Former Newmarket trainer
Bill Ratcliffe 50
Former Exning trainer
Ben Wallis 61
Owner of Benson Stud
Sean F Gallagher 72
Owner & point-to-point trainer
Gordon Brown 67
Abolisher of betting duty 2001
Mervyn Broom 91
Syndicate owner with Paul Nicholls