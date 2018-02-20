Trainer Pat Murphy among those celebrating on Tuesday

Karen Taylor 73

Owner of Seattle Slew



Gerard Rivases 68

Rider of Dankaro & Vitiges



Stanley Hough 70

Trainer of Proud Appeal & Half Iced



Pat Murphy 60

Trainer of Shooting Light & Supreme Glory



Ernie Weymes 83

Trainer of Young Ash Leaf & Sarissa



Rowena Gredley 68

Breeder of Chapel Cottage & Reprimand



Jason Loosemore 47

Clerk of the course at Newton Abbot & Taunton



Stuart Howe 71

Trainer of Silver Charmer



Tom Symonds 33

Trainer of Tweedledrum



David Ringer 87

Former Newmarket trainer



Bill Ratcliffe 50

Former Exning trainer



Ben Wallis 61

Owner of Benson Stud



Sean F Gallagher 72

Owner & point-to-point trainer



Gordon Brown 67

Abolisher of betting duty 2001



Mervyn Broom 91

Syndicate owner with Paul Nicholls