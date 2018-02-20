Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Trainer Pat Murphy among those celebrating on Tuesday

Pat Murphy: landmark birthday for the trainer
MARTIN LYNCH
Karen Taylor 73 
Owner of Seattle Slew

Gerard Rivases 68 
Rider of Dankaro & Vitiges

Stanley Hough 70 
Trainer of Proud Appeal & Half Iced

Pat Murphy 60 
Trainer of Shooting Light & Supreme Glory

Ernie Weymes 83 
Trainer of Young Ash Leaf & Sarissa

Rowena Gredley 68 
Breeder of Chapel Cottage & Reprimand

Jason Loosemore 47 
Clerk of the course at Newton Abbot & Taunton

Stuart Howe 71 
Trainer of Silver Charmer

Tom Symonds 33 
Trainer of Tweedledrum

David Ringer 87 
Former Newmarket trainer

Bill Ratcliffe 50 
Former Exning trainer

Ben Wallis 61 
Owner of Benson Stud

Sean F Gallagher 72 
Owner & point-to-point trainer

Gordon Brown 67 
Abolisher of betting duty 2001

Mervyn Broom 91 
Syndicate owner with Paul Nicholls

