Trainer Pat Fahy is among those celebrating on Thursday
Solna Jones 90
Co-owner of Alverton & Circus Ring
Douglas Pryde 64
Co-owner of Auroras Encore & Maggio
Paul Jacobs 72
Owner of Limato & Dissavril
Eibar Coa 47
Rider of Ashado & Big Drama
Pat Fahy 58
Trainer of Mariah Rollins & Morning Assembly
Bill Kaplan 72
Trainer of Musical Romance & East Hall
John Jarvis 75
Racecourse chairman at Sandown 2003-12
Michael White 69
Former director of Doncaster Bloodstock Sales
Stuart Randolph 47
Rider of Jet Master & Power King
David Badel 41
Champion apprentice in France 1994
Diana Williams 68
Former champion lady rider
Amy Baker 32
Three-time champion woman jockey in Jersey
Kate Walton 63
Trainer of Sitting Tennant & Rumble Of Thunder
Clair Johnsey 55
Former Chepstow trainer
John Greenway 72
Former joint-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Racing and Bloodstock Industries Group
Godfrey Keirle 79
Owner with Alan King