Trainer Pat Fahy is among those celebrating on Thursday

Solna Jones 90

Co-owner of Alverton & Circus Ring



Douglas Pryde 64

Co-owner of Auroras Encore & Maggio



Paul Jacobs 72

Owner of Limato & Dissavril



Eibar Coa 47

Rider of Ashado & Big Drama



Pat Fahy 58

Trainer of Mariah Rollins & Morning Assembly



Bill Kaplan 72

Trainer of Musical Romance & East Hall



John Jarvis 75

Racecourse chairman at Sandown 2003-12



Michael White 69

Former director of Doncaster Bloodstock Sales



Stuart Randolph 47

Rider of Jet Master & Power King



David Badel 41

Champion apprentice in France 1994



Diana Williams 68

Former champion lady rider



Amy Baker 32

Three-time champion woman jockey in Jersey



Kate Walton 63

Trainer of Sitting Tennant & Rumble Of Thunder



Clair Johnsey 55

Former Chepstow trainer



John Greenway 72

Former joint-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Racing and Bloodstock Industries Group



Godfrey Keirle 79

Owner with Alan King