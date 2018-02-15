Racing Post Home
News TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS

Trainer Pat Fahy is among those celebrating on Thursday

Pat Fahy: trainer is 58
Patrick McCann
Solna Jones 90 
Co-owner of Alverton & Circus Ring

Douglas Pryde 64 
Co-owner of Auroras Encore & Maggio

Paul Jacobs 72 
Owner of Limato & Dissavril

Eibar Coa 47 
Rider of Ashado & Big Drama

Pat Fahy 58 
Trainer of Mariah Rollins & Morning Assembly

Bill Kaplan 72
Trainer of Musical Romance & East Hall

John Jarvis 75
Racecourse chairman at Sandown 2003-12

Michael White 69 
Former director of Doncaster Bloodstock Sales

Stuart Randolph 47 
Rider of Jet Master & Power King

David Badel 41 
Champion apprentice in France 1994

Diana Williams 68 
Former champion lady rider

Amy Baker 32
Three-time champion woman jockey in Jersey

Kate Walton 63
Trainer of Sitting Tennant & Rumble Of Thunder

Clair Johnsey 55 
Former Chepstow trainer

John Greenway 72 
Former joint-chairman of the All-Party Parliamentary Racing and Bloodstock Industries Group

Godfrey Keirle 79 
Owner with Alan King

