Trainer feedback wanted as BHA launches racehorse aftercare survey

The Retraining of Racehorses parades have highlighted the roles thoroughbreds can take on after racing

Trainers have been asked to share their experiences of what happens when horses retire from racing to help with part of an equine health and welfare strategy being undertaken by the BHA.

The voluntary survey, which has been emailed to trainers with a deadline of March 2, will allow the BHA to gain a better understanding of the aftercare for racehorses.

The focus will be on life after racing careers have finished and follows on from the implementation of the 30-day foal notification, which will help to form a more accurate picture of the stage before they enter training.

David Sykes, the BHA's director of equine health and welfare, said: "British racing's duty of care to its racehorses extends beyond the end of their racing careers.

"As part of our work towards an equine welfare strategy which encompasses the post-racing life of a racehorse, we need to get a fuller picture of what happens to horses after they leave the track.

"Asking for trainers' help to do this will allow us to understand the current landscape from those who experience it first hand, and we are looking forward to seeing the results."

With the help of the Retraining of Racehorses charity, an increasing number of retired thoroughbreds go on to have successful second careers through other equine disciplines such as polo, showing, dressage and eventing.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com