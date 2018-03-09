Top Kentucky Derby hopes clash at Santa Anita - weather permitting

Will he, won't he? Leading west-coast three-year-old Bolt D'Oro may be scratched from a clash with McKinzie at Santa Anita if the track goes sloppy

Preview: USA, Saturday 10.30pm GMT (live on ATR)

Santa Anita: San Felipe Stakes (Grade 2) 1m½f | dirt | 3yo

With storms forecast in southern California, heavy rain could seriously disrupt Saturday's high-profile card at Santa Anita featuring three Grade 1s and more than $2 million in prize-money.

While the celebrated Santa Anita Handicap remains the official highlight – albeit with a purse now down to $600,000 from $1m at its zenith – the more enticing race is the Grade 2 San Felipe, due to feature a clash between the west coast's two leading Kentucky Derby contenders in Bolt D'Oro and McKinzie.

However, there is a real danger the weather may interfere as Mick Ruis, owner-trainer of Bolt D'Oro (Javier Castellano), says the Kentucky Derby favourite will not run in the event of sloppy going; next weekend's Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn offers an alternative.

"If you have a horse this good, and you don’t have to run on a sloppy track and have more options, wouldn’t you run for $900,000 on a fast track?" he told the Blood-Horse.

“I want a good race out of him, but not a super race, because our goal here is the Santa Anita Derby [April 7] and from there the Kentucky Derby [May 5]. That said, I think he has enough talent to win."

Bolt D'Oro's post position may have something to do with Ruis's hesitation as well: the dual Grade 1 winner, last seen when a beaten favourite in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is set to start from gate one in an eight-runner field.

Ruis, though, maintains otherwise. "I think it's a blessing," he said. "You're not going to have to gun for a good position. Lombo, one of the fastest horses in the race, is in the second hole, so that gives us a gap between one and three. I like the one hole. It’s going to give Javier a lot of options.”

Either way, Bolt D'Oro has a new rider, Corey Nakatani having been replaced after the Del Mar reverse.

McKinzie (Bob Baffert/Mike Smith) is the other major name in line for the San Felipe. He owes his unbeaten record to the stewards, having been promoted to first place in the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Derby after finishing behind stablemate Solomini, found guilty of interference.

Kentucky Derby betting

Ladbrokes: 8 Bolt D'Oro, 10 Audible, 16 Gold Town, Good Magic, Mask, McKinzie, 20 Mendelssohn, Promises Fulfilled, Solomini, 25 Justify, 33 Flameaway, Gronkowski

>>Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby contender Justify (Drayden van Dyke), a nine-and-a-half-length maiden winner last month, is scheduled to reappear in the fifth race on Sunday at Santa Anita.

Also on Saturday

Accelerate: faces stamina questions in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Handicap

Santa Anita: Santa Anita Hcap (Grade 1) 1m2f | dirt | 4yo+ (12.30am Sun GMT, live on ATR)

An intriguing if not necessarily starry renewal of the Big 'Cap, one of the most storied races on the US calendar won in the past by the likes of Seabiscuit, Affirmed, Spectacular Bid, John Henry and Tiznow.

Accelerate (John Sadler/Victor Espinoza), who beat Arrogate last summer at Del Mar, faces stamina questions as he bids to stretch out after winning last month's Grade 2 prep over nine furlongs. More proven at this trip are Bob Baffert's Grade 1-winning pair Hoppertunity (Flavien Prat) and Mubtaahij (Mike Smith), both of whom could yet travel to Meydan for the Dubai World Cup.

Santa Anita: Triple Bend Stakes (Grade 1) 7f | dirt | 4yo+ (9.30pm GMT, live on ATR)

If Giant Expectations (Peter Eurton/Corey Nakatani) takes up his option in the Big 'Cap, this will end up as one of the weakest Grade 1s in recent memory, offering front-runner City Of Light (Michael McCarthy/Drayden van Dyke) a straightforward opportunity to follow up his Malibu Stakes victory.

Santa Anita: Kilroe Mile (Grade 1) 1m | turf | 4yo+ (10pm GMT, live on ATR)

Breeders' Cup Mile winner World Approval (Mark Casse/Flavien Prat), who is on the Royal Ascot radar, bids to extend his winning sequence to five after scoring at Tampa Bay on his seasonal debut. Whatever happens here, however, connections have ruled out a visit to the Dubai Turf.

World Approval: bids to extend his winning run on Saturday

Tampa Bay Downs: Tampa Bay Derby (Grade 2) 1m½f | dirt | 3yo (10.20pm GMT, live on ATR)

It's a big day elsewhere on the Kentucky Derby front, and Todd Pletcher looks to claim his fifth Tampa Bay Derby in six years with Vino Rosso (John Velazquez); 12 months ago he saddled subsequent Belmont Stakes victor Tapwrit to win this $400,000 prize.

Blinkers are added to Vino Rosso, who faces Flameaway (Mark Casse/Jose Lezcano), who beat him last time out at this venue.

Aqueduct: Gotham Stakes (Grade 3) 1m | dirt | 3yo (10.42pm GMT, live on ATR)

There's been a bit of ducking and diving on the Derby trail as trainers cross-enter their horses in search of the easiest pickings. Both Free Drop Billy (Dale Romans/Dylan Davis) and Godolphin's Enticed (Kiaran McLaughlin/Junior Alvarado) are expected to run here instead of in the Tampa Bay Derby; Firenze Fire (Jason Servis/Manny Franco), who has no second option, awaits them.

