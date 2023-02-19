Racing Post logo
'Too many riders falling short' - Freddy Tylicki sounds safety issue warning

Freddie Tylicki in the tack room at James Fanshawe's yard
Freddy Tylicki: "There are too many examples of riders falling short and not showing reasonable care for everyone else in the race"Credit: Edward Whitaker

Freddy Tylicki, whose career was ended by a fall that led to him winning a personal injury claim against fellow jockey Graham Gibbons in the High Court, has warned he fears it could happen to another rider.

Reviewing a year beset by controversy over the policing of interference in race-riding, the former top Flat jockey cited “too many examples” of “professional fouls” and added: “There is no justification for competing with a reckless disregard for the safety of your fellow competitors.”

He was left partially paralysed after a four-horse pile-up at Kempton in 2016 that became the subject of a civil negligence case five years later, with Gibbons judged to have ridden in a way that “showed reckless disregard for the safety of Mr Tylicki”.

David CarrReporter
Published on 19 February 2023Last updated 13:00, 19 February 2023
