'Too many riders falling short' - Freddy Tylicki sounds safety issue warning
Freddy Tylicki, whose career was ended by a fall that led to him winning a personal injury claim against fellow jockey Graham Gibbons in the High Court, has warned he fears it could happen to another rider.
Reviewing a year beset by controversy over the policing of interference in race-riding, the former top Flat jockey cited “too many examples” of “professional fouls” and added: “There is no justification for competing with a reckless disregard for the safety of your fellow competitors.”
He was left partially paralysed after a four-horse pile-up at Kempton in 2016 that became the subject of a civil negligence case five years later, with Gibbons judged to have ridden in a way that “showed reckless disregard for the safety of Mr Tylicki”.
