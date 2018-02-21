Racing Post Home
News EVENING RACING

Tonight's racing: three runners who catch the eye on the Polytrack at Kempton

Watersmeet (grey): especially effective on the all-weather
Edward Whitaker
By Peter Scargill

After a terrific afternoon of racing at Newcastle there is more to come at Kempton this evening. A pair of quality Class 2 contests are the feature races, with the action starting on Racing UK from 5.45pm

Watersmeet
7.15 Kempton

Having already bagged himself a win in one Fast Track Qualifier, Watersmeet chases another tonight against six useful performers.

The grey was a 1-4 winner last time, but previously had beaten classy pair Frontiersman and Funny Kid at Wolverhampton, showing his customary toughness from the front.

His chief opponent looks to be the Polytrack-loving Lord George (record of 2121), so we could be in for a ding-dong battle of the greys down the home straight. Should be terrific.

Frenzified
7.45 Kempton

The All-Weather Championship was been attracting a much higher calibre of horse over the last couple of seasons, and tonight Grade 1-placed Frenzified is in action.

Making her debut for Charlie Fellowes this evening, Frenzified was third in the 2016 Grade 1 Rodeo Drive Stakes at Santa Anita and has been tested in good company over the last 18 months.

The six-year-old was originally trained by Luca Cumani before joining James Cassidy in America and is a fascinating contender taking on the likes of the super-tough Fire Fighting.

Higher Court
8.15 Kempton

This all-weather season has been marked by a number of multiple winners, headed by five-time winner Spare Parts, and Higher Court chases his fourth success tonight.

Trained by Emma Owens, Higher Court has never been better and the ten-year-old has won his last three races, the most recent of which came off a mark of 75, the highest he has ever scored from.

Raised a further 5lb, the ten-year-old steps up in grade to a Class 4 and takes on a deep field. However, he could hardly be in better form to do so.

Keep up to date with all of this evening's action withRaceday Live

Newcastle and Kempton off as big chill takes its toll on all-weather tracks Another inspection for Newcastle as wind and chill threaten fixture

