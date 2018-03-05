Tonight's racing: three runners who catch the eye at Wolverhampton

After a busy day of racing at Lingfield, Southwell and Kempton the action moves on to Wolverhampton. A seven-race card, to be shown on At The Races, begins at 5.45pm. Here are three horses to note...

Captain Cat

6.15 Wolverhampton

It has been a long time since Captain Cat found himself in the winner’s enclosure– two years and 16 starts ago in fact– but he has been presented with an excellent chance tonight.

A former winner of the Mile Final on All-Weather Championships Finals Day, Captain Cat drops in class to contest a claimer, just two starts after being beaten a short-head in aClass 3 handicap.

The nine-year-old is well-favoured by the weights, and could be yours for a mere £10,000.

Port Douglas

7.45 Wolverhampton

This 1m4f handicap is a cracker and arguably the most interesting runner is Port Douglas, who lines up for Paul Cole, Raul da Silva and King Power Racing.

Port Douglas last raced in Britain on June 4, 2016, when he carried the colours of the Coolmore partners to finish 14th in the Derby at Epsom behind Harzand. He went on to be fifth in the Irish Derby before heading off to Singapore, where he did very little.

Back in Britain, Port Douglas has been gelded, drops into a handicap and has a decent draw in stall one. How much ability remains is yet to be confirmed.

Black Sails

8.15 Wolverhampton

Denied the chance to run at Chelmsford last week due to the snow, Black Sails seems well placed to make it second-time lucky for new trainer Archie Watson.

Watson leads John Gosden, Jamie Osborne and Mick Appleby in the race to be champion all-weather trainer, and continues to place his horses to maximum effect.

Osborne fields the main rival in Kion, but Black Sails looks the one to beat on her effort at Kempton last time.

