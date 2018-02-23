Tonight's racing: three runners who catch the eye at Wolverhampton

A six-race card at Wolverhampton provides part of the evening fare with the action starting at 5.45 and drawing to a close with the 8.15.Here are three horses to keep an eye on...

Spare Parts

7.15 Wolverhampton

One of the, if not the, stars of the all-weather this winter, securing five wins from eight starts since joining Phil McEntee. He bids for win number six under Luke Morris tonight as regular rider Nicola Currie is suspended. A good second at Chelmsford last time, the four-year-old– a2,000gns purchase for his new connections– could be in line for a race in the US if things go well.

Rebel Sky

7.45 Wolverhampton

An outsider on paper, but possibly with more to come after just four starts– and only one of those since August 2016. The real story, however, would be victory for jockey Gina Mangan, without one for 3,183 days. Mangan made headlines last summer when engaged to ride no-hoperDiore Lia in the Investec Derby, only for the BHA to step in and scupper that, saying the apprentice was too inexperienced to take part.

Mutabaahy

8.15 Wolverhampton

By Oasis Dream out of a Royal Ascot winner, the three-year-old may have given owner-breeder Hamdan Al Maktoum and trainer Ed Dunlop hope of more thanhitting the frame once in four starts for them, but he makes his debut for Antony Brittain tonight having been gelded. Put in at 12-1 overnight, he is now around a 7-1 shot.

