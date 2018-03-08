Tonight's racing: three runners to note from the all-weather at Newcastle

Newcastle stages the only meeting in the evening, with the six-race card– which will be broadcast by At The Races– starting at 5.45. Here are three runners to note . . .

Night Castle

6.15

As a half-brother to Group 2 winner Heavy Metal, Night Castle is one of the most intriguing runners on the card. Godolphin's son of Dubawi showed considerable inexperience on his debut for Charlie Appleby at Kempton last month, finishing a four-length fifth. With the benefit of that run under his belt, he is likely to show much-improved form.

Mutarakez

7.15

Mutarakez’s form of late has been nothing to write home about but he showed some promise last month on his first start since joining Ruth Carr's yard and can build on that. He produced a much-improved performance when third of eight over course and distance and given that was his first start since October he could well come on for it.

Oriental Lilly

8.15

Jim Goldie’s filly has thrived on the all-weather this winter and will be seeking a fourth win in a row here. The four-year-old produced a career best last time when holding off subsequent winner Athollblair Boy by a head and there’s no reason to think she won't continue her excellent form.

She’s been raised 5lb but can still be competitive off this mark and it will take an above-average performance to beat her.

