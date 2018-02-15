Tonight's action: three runners to keep an eye on at Chelmsford

Flat fans need to wait until the evening for the domestic action to get underway, but there is plenty to look forward to at Chelmsford. The action starts at 5.55pm on At The Races and here are three horses well worth making the effort to watch...

Sir Hamilton

7.00 Chelmsford

Trained behind a Chinese restaurant in Newmarket, Sir Hamilton can bring an early start to tomorrow’s Chinese New Year celebrations if he can land a third win in a row.

Already a course winner, Sir Hamilton beat three subsequent winners when notching his most recent success at Kempton last month and steps into handicap company for the first time.

The chief rival to Denis Quinn’s contender looks to be Godolphin’s Beautiful Memory, and victory for Sir Hamilton tonight will get connections dreaming of big targets for the rest of the year.

Spare Parts

7.30 Chelmsford

Another superstar for a small stable this year. Spare Parts, a 2,000gns purchase at the sales in October, is bidding for a sixth win in nine starts in just six weeks.

Spare Parts contests a class 4 handicap for the first time for trainer Phil McEntee, owner Steve Jakes and jockey Nicola Currie, having made mincemeat of his rivals in classes 7, 6 and then 5.

Several of his rivals also possess good course form, a key element to success at Chelmsford, but you would not put another victory past this improving four-year-old.

Volturnus

9.00 Chelmsford

Famed for his, at times, exuberant hold-up tactics, jockey Jamie Spencer stole a march from the front when Volturnus cantered to a 12-length success last time out.

Raised 10lb by the handicapper, but running tonight under a 6lb penalty, Volturnus will unlikely get such an easy time of things this time around if his opponents can help it.

The cheekpieces, worn for the first time last time, remain on Volturnus tonight and he is likely to be a popular selection to send punters home happy.

Keep up to date with all of this evening's action withRaceday Live

