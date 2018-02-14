Tonight's action: three to note on the all-weather at Wolverhampton

All is not lost if you’re being forced to watch the soaps on a romantic night in on Valentine's Day. The following three horses are in action at Wolverhampton this evening and conveniently run during ad breaks on the terrestrial channels. Racing fans, we're on your side.

Bosham6.45 Wolverhampton

If you’reseekinga speedy front-runner this evening, look no further than Bosham. Mick Easterby’s handicapper was well supported at Chelmsford last month but faded out of contention in the closing stages.

The eight-year-old is reasonably drawn to make a bold bid fromstall six and has won two of his five starts at Wolverhampton.

Not only does he go well at this course, but Bosham is alsofairly treated on past form off a mark of 70 and may well return to winning ways with apprentice rider Harrison Shaw in the saddle.

Great Return7.15 Wolverhampton

Warren Greatrex saddled one of the easiest winners on the all-weather this month when Great Return scored at the track nine days ago and the staying handicapper is back for more this evening.

The son of New Approach, owned by Fitorfat Racing, stormed clear in the home straight to win by seven lengths under Eddy Greatrex at Dunstall Park over 2m½f last time.

A drop in trip to 1m6f should prove no problem for the in-form five-year-old, who should provide another winner for the father-son team.

Immortal Romance8.15 Wolverhampton

The Michael Bell-trained Immortal Romance would be the most fitting winner of the evening if landing the finale on Valentine’s Day.

Immortal Romance contested fair novice stakes company at Yarmouth, Windsor and Ascot before running his best race on his last start as a juvenile when third in a first-time visor at Catterick.

The son of Society Rock makes his all-weather and handicap debut off a mark of 73 and should be competitive under Tom Marquand in an open three-year-old handicap.

Read exclusive previews from 6pm daily on racingpost.com