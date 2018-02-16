Tonight's action: three runners who catch the eye at Newcastle and Dundalk

There are two evening fixtures to keep us entertained, both on At The Races. Newcastle leads off at 5.45pm with Dundalk following on at 6pm and taking us through to 9pm. Here are three horses to watch out for

Bachelor

7.15 Newcastle

We are getting used to raids from across the Irish Sea by Joseph O'Brien this winter, with the trainer saddling three winners from 14 runners.

Bachelor, one of those winners, makes the journey to Newcastle on Saturday evening to contest the mile three-year-old handicap.

Running in the colours of Ireland Rugby Union legend Ronan O'Gara, Bachelor faces three talented rivals, led the impressive last-time-out winner Ode To Autumn.

Dinkum Diamond

7.30 Dundalk

How do you improve a ten-year-old? Perhaps by making sure any lingering dreams of life covering mares is taken out of the equation.

So, on his first start of 2018 Dinkum Diamond will be racing as a gelding as he seeks his first win since 2015 and his first since moving from Henry Candy to Andrew Slattery.

Dinkum Diamond tumbled 24lb in the weights last year to a new mark of 74 and apprentice Ben Coen takes off a further 7lb.

Imperial Act

8.15 Newcastle

Frankel turned ten this week giving us all the opportunity to celebrate his brilliant career on the course once more.

He has not been too shabby in the breeding shed either, with the brilliant Group 1 winners Cracksman and Soul Stirring leading the way for the son of Galileo.

Imperial Act, wearing a hood on debut, represents Qatar Racing and David Simcock. Her career, like all of Frankel's progeny, will be closely followed.

