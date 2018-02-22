Tonight's action: three runners who catch the eye at Chelmsford

After Southwell and Meydan, Chelmsford brings down the curtain on racing on Thursday with seven races on At The Races. The action starts at 5.55pm and here are three horses to keep an eye on

Danzan

7.30 Chelmsford

Already past the post? That is the impression the betting would give you when assessing Danzan’s chances in the 6f novice stakes.

The 105-rated three-year-old takes on three debutants in a race that is a striking example of why the BHA has made amendments to the rules for novice races open to older horses from the start of the 2018 Flat season.

Should, as expected, the long odds-on favourite canter to victory, connections can turn their attention towards the 32Red 3yo Championship Final on All-Weather Finals day.

Thaqaffa

8.00 Chelmsford

A race full of intrigue with Thaqaffa, Shamrokh and Maestro Mac all bidding to build on their good recent records.

Maestro Mac has won three of his five starts for trainer Tom Clover, Shamrokh is seeking a hat-trick after back-to-back wins here, while Thaqaffa is chasing a four-timer this evening.

The Amy Murphy-trained five-year-old drops in trip for this race and has also been declared for a 1m4f handicap at Lingfield on Saturday.

Late Change

8.30 Chelmsford

Surrey Blaze chases a hat-trick in the penultimate race tonight, but could he come unstuck against a horse starting from the same position he was a few weeks ago.

The three-year-oldstarted life in handicaps off a lowly mark having failed to make much impact in maidens despite a fair sum being paid for him at the sales. Subsequently gelded, he has won both races since in good style.

Tonight he faces Late Change, a 75,000gns purchase last year. She has not shown much so far, but steps up in trip for her handicap debut and represents leading duo David Simcock and Jamie Spencer.

Keep up to date with all of this evening's action withRaceday Live