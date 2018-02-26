Tonight's action: three runners to note at Wolverhampton

With the 'Beast from the East' set to demolish this week's jumps programme, all-weather fixturesare set tokeep the show on the road and Wolverhampton hosts a seven-race card on their synthetic surface on Monday. The first race begins at 5.45pm and here are three horses to look out for . . .

Reiffa

6.15 Wolverhampton

Drifted like a barge on debut at this course (2-1 out to 15-2) before dotting up under Georgia Cox, running on strongly to beat a 77-rated rival by a length.

Hasn't gone on since then and has been beaten at 2-5 in Chelmsford and Lingfield novice stakes in the last couple of months, including when recording an RPR of 47 last time out.

The winner of that event has won since– defeating Reiffa's main danger tonight, Poetic Imagination, by the same two and a half-length margin– and now returned to the scene of her victory, she shouldrepay favourite backers under the in-form Martin Harley.

Weather Front

7.15 Wolverhampton

Heavily punted into favouritism when last seen at Newcastle, the Karen McLintock-trained gelding was always out the back after a slow start until staging a strong run inside the last two furlongs to go down by only a neck in second.

He drops back half a furlong today, which isn't exactly a positive, but he'll be helped by a probable faster pace and remains well handicapped off a mark of 56 (19lb lower than his career-high rating).

Jockey Sebastian Woodsclaims his 7lb allowance andconsequently Weather Front carries a mere 8st 5lb.

Reckless Endeavour

8.15 Wolverhampton

Jamie Osborne boasts just over a 20 per cent strike-rate in the last two weeks and Reckless Endeavour, who scored for the yard in a Class 2handicap at Lingfield nine days ago, can enhance that record in Wolverhampton's feature off just 3lb higher.

He was sent off the outsider of seven under Dougie Costello that day but, having tracked a quick pace, the hold-up performer navigated an inside route to come with a strong late run and take the prize by a length.

Having been beaten no further than three and a quarter lengths in seven starts for his new yard after his switch from Ger Lyons in November, he's looked ready to strike and, with Reflektor and Tropics set to go off hard, he can provide a carbon-copy effort to score.

