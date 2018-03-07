Tonight's action: three runners to note at Kempton

Last week's weather woes are hopefully firmly in the rear-view mirror, and this evening's action at Kempton rounds a full complement of action following this afternoon's cards. Here are three runners to note.

Lovely Approach

6.40 Kempton



Hugo Palmer has his team in good form but they are running well without winning – four of his last six runners have been placed, and the last three have hit the crossbar.

Star Archer, who runs earlier on the card, could snap the streak of seconds and Lovely Approach also has a good chance. He was a promising second on debut at Newcastle last month and the form has already worked out with the third successful since.

Favourite Herecomesthesun sets a good standard but has not run for 173 days, so Lovely Approach could have a fitness edge.

Three Weeks

7.10 Kempton

Gronkowski could be the star turn with connections eyeing the Kentucky Derby should he be successful in this 'Win and You're In' race.

But Three Weeks is also nominated for the US Triple Crown, and has shown a liking for the all-weather with two wins from three starts. He was defeated on debut at this track but returns with more experience and could have more to offer.

Hold Hands

9.10 Kempton

Although this mare is a 16-race maiden, she has been placed on three of her four previous starts at the track.

The most recent of those runs was two starts ago and, although she didn't follow that up next time at Lingfield, she didn't enjoy a clear run. If granted an easier passage this time, she might be able to get her head in front.

