Tonight's action: three runners to note at Chelmsford

There isa triple treat of all-weather action today, and the last leg comes from Chelmsford. Here are three horses who could help keep you warm this evening

Ocean Of Love

6.45 Chelmsford

Hector Crouch has a great rapport with Ocean Of Love, winning twice from as many rides, the most recent of which was over this course and distance in January.

The Saeed Bin Suroor-trained four-year-old has shot up the handicap, with his first win coming off a mark of 73 and now competing off 94, but he has shaped as though there is more to come and could complete the hat-trick.

Rastacap

7.45 Chelmsford

This filly disappointed as favourite last time out over course and distance, but she has shown plenty of ability and might be able to bounce back now returning from a break.

If Franny Norton can dominate this small field, she might be tough to peg back– her maiden win at Newcastle was achieved by making all.

Sevilla

8.45 Chelmsford

Although Sevilla has had 19 previous attempts without success, the five-year-old mare has shown enough to think that she can get her head in front.

Although Sevilla has had 19 previous attempts without success, the five-year-old mare has shown enough to think that she can get her head in front.

Trainer Olly Murphy is in great form and Sevilla has been found a good opportunity. Favourite Ravenhoe is the obvious danger and is also in good form following a win at Lingfield on Tuesday, but has not won beyond 1m½f.