Tizzard: people say Cue Card's on the decline but I'm having none of it

Cue Card and Paddy Brennan clear the last on the way to landing the 2017 Betfair Ascot Chase

3.35 Ascot

Betfair Ascot Chase (Grade 1) | 2m7f180y | 5yo+ | ITV4/RUK



Cue Card is on what trainer Colin Tizzard and owner Jean Bishop hope will be a victorious final lap of a National Hunt scene he has played a major part in ever since winning the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in 2010.

And taken in isolation, Cue Card's victory here 12 months ago is the single best piece of form on offer from any of the seven runners.

Tizzard has minded Cue Card since his run in the Betfair Chase last November with the target of running at Ascot, Cheltenham and Aintree before an honorable retirement and believes he still has the ability to compete at this level.

"You see what his form is on the ground he had to run on at Haydock last time. If you take the winner Bristol De Mai out, he would have been a good winner himself from a horse that has run well subsequently [Tea For Two]," said Tizzard.

"Cue Card won the race last year and if you watched him jump and work at home you would say he's as good as ever. Many people say he's on the decline but I'm not having it."



Top Notch: keeps getting the job done

Arguably Top Notch deserves more recognition given a record of six wins from nine starts over fences, the most recent of which was a comfortable defeat of stablemate Josses Hill in the rearranged Peterborough Chase at Taunton.

A winner of the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Chase last term, his eight length defeat of subsequent King George runner-up Double Shuffle over course and distance in November suggests he is ready to take another step up the racing ladder.

"He is in great form and couldn’t be better," said trainer Nicky Henderson, who is seeking a fourth success in this. "It’s a great race and it will be mighty interesting."

Coney Island: lacks experience but a huge talent

A single-figure price for both the Timico Gold Cup and the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, Coney Island returns to the scene of his winning return following a leg issue which curtailed his novice campaign.

Eddie Harty chose to skip the Unibet Irish Gold Cup in favour of this shorter test, over a similar trip to his Grade 1 novice success in the Drinmore Chase at Fairyhouse.

Coney Island: is entered in both the Ryanair and Gold Cup

It may seem strange that he is only third favourite here, given how short he is trading for those two festival races, and Harty has never hidden his regard for Coney Island.

"He travelled over on Wednesday night and has settled in well," said Harty on Friday. "We were very pleased with his comeback win at Ascot in December and, hopefully, he can build on it. If he does then he should have every chance. How he gets on will help decide his Festival target."

Waiting Patiently: the great hope of the North

There will be an understandable outpouring of emotion should Waiting Patiently pay tribute to his late trainer Malcolm Jefferson with victory here.

And his progressive profile makes him a major player for Brian Hughes and Jefferson's daughter Ruth.

Waiting Patiently has yet to be beaten in five starts over fences

Connections have more than lived up to Waiting Patiently's name in their judicious campaigning of such a serious talent but, having beaten Politologue as a novice at Haydock last January, there has been plenty to admire about two decisive Listed wins this term, the most recent on his first venture south at Kempton last month.

With soft ground deemed to be a plus, Waiting Patiently attempts to win an open Grade 1 on just his sixth start over fences, a discipline in which he is yet to taste defeat.

Handicaps out after Cheltenham romp for Frodon and Frost

Bryony Frost has lost two fifths of her claim since guiding Frodon to a startling 17 length win in the Crest Nicholson Handicap at Cheltenham on trials day.

While she is unable to use the other 3lb under the conditions here, both rider and horse are in excellent form, while it should be remembered that Frodon's run at Cheltenham was merely a brief excursion into handicap company after solid graded efforts behind Might Bite and Top Notch.

Bryony Frost celebrates victory on Frodon at Cheltenham last month

Paul Nicholls said: "He is up to a rating of 164 now, having won like that. The ground will suit him and, although this is the toughest race he’s run in, he was very impressive the last day. I’d like to see him take that forward now."

Speredek and Traffic Fluide: are they really such longshots?

While only 3lb covers the top five on official ratings, it might be unwise to completely discount the two horses that fall below the 160 level.

Speredek may have gone slightly under the radar in the wake of Un De Sceaux's hat-trick in the Clarence House Chase here last month but is clearly improving and loves the track, though he has to prove his stamina.

Traffic Fluide never landed the blow in two tries at three miles on deep ground in the Betfair Chase and the King George.

"I hope the trip was the issue which is why we’re bringing him back to two miles five," said Gary Moore. "He’s giving me the right signs at home but it’s a tough race."

Read exclusive previews from 6pm daily on racingpost.com