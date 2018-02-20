Henderson frustrated over Buveur D'Air Champion Hurdle preparation

Nicky Henderson, who knows a thing or two about winning Champion Hurdles having captured a record sixth victory in the race last year, could have four runners in the Unibet-sponsored highlight next month.



Buveur D'Air, whose triumph 12 months ago helped Henderson assume the outright record from Peter Easterby, will spearhead the side once again, but could be joined by stablemates My Tent Or Yours, Charli Parcs and Verdana Blue.





The red-hot 4-9 favourite with the sponsors, Buveur D'Air has enjoyed a flawless campaign, winning the Fighting Fifth, Christmas and Contenders Hurdles, while his principal rival Faugheen has had a mixed campaign and is a top-priced 13-2 with Betfair to regain the championship he landed in 2015.

However, Henderson expressed concern about the champion's preparation for the race. He said: "We were hoping to work Buveur D’Air at Kempton before racing on Saturday but Barney Clifford [clerk of the course] is worried about the weather. If the course needs covering up we won’t be able to get on there before racing, which is frustrating.

"He needs an awful lot of work and he didn’t have a race at Sandown the other day. So we’ve got to take him somewhere."

My Tent Or Yours can be backed at 10-1 and will be bidding to make it fourth time lucky in the Champion Hurdle having finished second in 2014, 2016 and 2017.



Henderson was hosting the media at his Lambourn yard on Tuesday morning when he outlined his Champion team, which may also include the McManus-owned Charli Parcs and Verdana Blue, who finished tenth in this month's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury, but whose Cheltenham chances will be boosted by better ground.

The trainer said: "If all goes well there will be Buveur D’Air, My Tent Or Yours, maybe Charli Parcs and, if the ground is good, Verdana Blue, who the owners are very keen to run. Call Me Lord won’t be running. Tent is on old legs but is spectacular. He’s been second in three Champion Hurdles. But he’s 11 and Buveur D’Air is seven."

Despite suffering defeat on his last two starts, including when pulled up over Christmas, Faugheen is the general 5-1 second favourite and Henderson said about the opposition: "There’s an awful lot of others you can’t write off. These races will be very, very competitive, whoever turns up, so it’s no good worrying about what Willie, Gordon and Paul are doing.

"We’ve got to keep our heads down for three weeks and cross our fingers that we don’t get any hiccups."

Paddy Power's Henderson Cheltenham specials

Top Cheltenham trainer 9-4

Buveur D’Air, Altior and Might Bite to win 10

Buveur D’Air, On The Blind Side, Altior, Apple’s Shakira & Might Bite all to be placed 7

To beat record of seven Cheltenham Festival winners 50

To train the winners of all four Cheltenham championship races (Gold Cup, Stayers’ Hurdle, Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase) 66

To train under 4.5 winners at Cheltenham 8-11

To train over 4.5 winners at Cheltenham Evens

Henderson's Champion Hurdle heroes

See You Then 1985, 1986, 1987

Nicknamed See You When by the press as his fragile limbs threatened to derail his career, the son of Royal Palace was, as the tag suggests, not often seen, but still made it to three festivals on the trot to become one of only five horses to win the Champion Hurdle three times.

Just champion! Punjabi wins in 2009

Punjabi 2009

Perhaps the least heralded of Henderson's Champion Hurdle winners, the gelding went off at 22-1 and was given a canny ride by Barry Geraghty to repel his better-fancied stablemate Binocular.

Binocular 2010

Hokey cokey stuff for one of the slickest hurdlers of the modern era who was all but ruled out of the Champion a month before – matched at a huge prices on Betfair – only to return to the line-up and produce a performance connections were convinced he was capable of.

Buveur D'Air 2017

Began the season over fences, but an inspired switch back to hurdles resulted in a record sixth crown for Henderson, whose classy French-bred gelding showed all the hallmarks of a Champion Hurdle winner when travelling, jumping and quickening to an impressive victory.

