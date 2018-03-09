Thunder Snow out to make a big noise in happy hunting ground for Bin Suroor

Thunder Snow (left): one of two runners for Saeed Bin Suroor in the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge R3

2.55 Meydan

Al Maktoum Challenge R3 Sponsored By Emirates Airline (Group 1) | 1m2f | dirt | 3yo+

Inaugurated in 2003 as a dress rehearsal for the Dubai World Cup card three weeks later, Super Saturday has been a happy hunting ground for Saeed Bin Suroor, who will be seeking a staggering 12th victory in the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge R3 over the same ten-furlong trip as the $10 million Dubai World Cup.

Bin Suroor, who won both races in the same year with Dubai Millennium (2000), Street Cry (2002) and Electrocutionist (2006), saddles Thunder Snow and Team Talk.

Thunder Snow, whose regular rider Christophe Soumillon is banned, looks his strongest chance, with Oisin Murphy picking up the plum spare ride. Twice a Group 1 winner in Europe, the four-year-old most recently won the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge R2.

Pat Cosgrave rides dirt debutant Team Talk, winner of the Listed Churchill Stakes on the Lingfield Polytrack in November.

Bin Suroor said: “Thunder Snow ran well over a mile in the first round of the Maktoum Challenge but is better over further now, as he showed in the second round. This looks a stronger race but the trip will suit him and he's been working well.

“We wanted to try Team Talk on dirt and this was a good opportunity. He has also been going nicely at home.”

Fellow Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby relies on a fascinating contender in Boynton, victorious on his sole UAE and dirt outing when landing a mile handicap in style five weeks ago.

Again the mount of William Buick, that victory was his first since being gelded.

Appleby said: “The draw in 11 isn't great but we were very pleased with his dirt debut when he won well.

“This is a big step up in class but we think the longer distance will suit and we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on.”

Benbatl: runs in the Group 1 Jebel Hatta at Meydan on Saturday

The other Group 1 on the card is the Jebel Hatta ( 2.20 ), over nine furlongs on turf, with Godolphin responsible for five of the 11 runners.

Buick rides Folkswood for Appleby, with Benbatl and Murphy perhaps looking the main hope for Bin Suroor, though Leshlaa – the mount of Pat Cosgrave – is held in high regard.

Heavy Metal and Jungle Cat attempt to defend crowns won on this card 12 months ago. In Heavy Metal's case, it's the Group 3 Burj Nahaar (1.45), while Jungle Cat, trained by Appleby, landed the inaugural Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint (1.10) over six furlongs, chased home by stablemate Baccarat, who is again in opposition.

However, this time that duo have to contend with local sprint sensation Ertijaal, trained by Ali Rashid Al Rayhi for Hamdan Al Maktoum.

He has half a dozen victories over five furlongs on turf at Meydan to his name, but has also won over this trip here.

Godolphin field six in the Group 2 Dubai City of Gold (3.30), which closes the card, including recent track winner Best Solution, Frontiersman, who makes his debut at Meydan, and Hawkbill, who also runs here for the first time and was beaten just a head when last seen in the Northern Dancer at Woodbine in September.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com