Three interesting runners to watch at Kempton tonight

Kempton stages a seven-race card this evening. The action kicks off at 5.20 and is available to watch on Racing UK. Here are three runners to note . . .

Outrath

5.20

When Jim Best held the licence at the yard now run by his wife Suzi, the stable's bumper winners would often land gambles once switched to handicap hurdles.

Outrath has taken a very different route after scoring in a bumper on Lingfield's Polytrack in December 2014. He switched to the Flat, ran three times in maidens for Jim, but now starts out for Suzi in a handicap off a mark of 45.

An absence of 427 days means the market may lead us in telling how fit Outrath is, but the fitting of a visor could be a positive sign and he is one to watch in the betting.

American Gigolo

5.50

Somewhat similarly to Outrath, American Gigolo moved to the all-weather from jumps. His success has been a lot more instant though, as he finished second by a head at the first time of asking and going one better last time out.

Those runs were both at Lingfield – now he moves to Kempton, which is not exactly galloping but is less sharp and therefore it should suit the ex-jumper better.

He has plenty of positives searching for his second Flat win, and is against many of the same horses he beat to record his first.

Luna Eclipse

7.20

Static RPRs of 65, 65 and 66 do not tell the full story where Luna Eclipse's three maiden runs are concerned.

Returning from a seven-month break over 7f here last time, he shaped quite well in defeat, getting outpaced before staying on for an eight-length third.

He now steps into handicaps from a surmountable mark of 69 and, perhaps crucially given how he shaped last time, steps up to a mile.

He is not the only unexposed three-year-old here and Paparazzi from the Joseph O'Brien yard brings extra interest, but none draw the eye like Luna Eclipse.

