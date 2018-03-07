Three things to watch out for on Thursday

Already a winner four times since the turn of the year, on Thursday Star Ascending returns to Southwell, his favourite venue.

Southwell Showdown: something has to give between Star Ascending and Compatriot

One is on a five-timer while the other is seeking a hat-trick and, such is the competitive nature of the five-runner Betway Live Casino Apprentice Handicap (5.10) which closes out Southwell's Thursday card, there is no guarantee that one of Star Ascending or Compatriot will come out on top.



After scoring last time out at Lingfield, Star Ascending is back to the scene of the first three in a series of four wins since the turn of the year, and the Jennie Candlish-trained six-year-old also had a win and two seconds at the track from December.

"He's a climbing the handicap all the time and on a career-high mark but he seems to love Southwell," said assistant trainer Alan O'Keeffe.

"I expect Olly Murphy's horse [Compatriot] will be favourite and will be hard to beat if he takes his form to the Fibresand but it makes a difference if your horse likes the track.

"He's in good form and is going for the £10,000 all-weather bonus [for the winningmost horse] so we have to try to get another win."

Olly Murphy: trains Compatriot

Compatriot has struck on both starts at Wolverhampton since joining Murphy from Ireland and runs here under a penalty before his mark goes up to 69.

"The surface is a bit of a question mark but he’s in good form at home," said Murphy.

"He looks like he’s a big improver and, although he’s gone up the weights, hopefully he’s still the horse they all have to beat, albeit it does look a more competitive race.

"Jennie Candlish’s horse is on a five-timer and I thought Marjorie Fife’s horse [Luv U Whatever] looked to have a chance as well. It’s a trappy affair but my lad’s improving and I think, if he handles the surface, he’s still well capable of winning off his mark."

Dore hopes Stuccodor's class will count back on the Flat

Stuccodor was bought out of Sophie Leech's yard by Conor Dore after winning a Southwell selling hurdle at the end of last month, his first jumping success in 18 attempts.

Dore now returns to the same venue to tackle the Read Richard Johnson On Betway Insider Blog Selling Stakes (4.40), Stuccodor's first start on the Flat for 669 days.

"The seller he won the other week didn't work out," said Dore. "I claimed the second as well and she got well and truly put in her place.

Nicola Currie: rides Stuccodor

"Stuccodor has gone up 7lb but has no penalty in this seller and Nicola Currie claims 5lb. He won last time out so is probably in as good, if not better, form than anything else in the race.

"He was rated 93 on his last appearance on the Flat in Ireland and if he ran to 65 would go very close in a race like this."

Barrels out to win valuable prize

The most valuable jumping prize of the day in Britain is Wincanton's Smarkets Handicap Chase (3.10).

Two Smokin Barrels enjoyed an excellent novice campaign last season, winning four times from six starts when mixing between mares' and open company.



She has gone close to adding to that tally in recent weeks, putting up a decent effort to be third at Newbury before going down by a neck at Leicester last time.

"Wincanton should suit her as she likes going right-handed and is, touch wood, a good jumper," said trainer Michael Scudamore.

"It looks very competitive and you could give all nine of them a chance, but she has got plenty in her favour and, although she has plenty of weight, she's in really good form at home."

The Colin Tizzard-trained Muffins For Tea attempts to follow up his win a fortnight ago at Taunton, while Kap Jazz appears the pick of Venetia Williams' two runners, albeit Hugh Nugent struck up a fruitful partnership with Saroque last season.

Members can read the latest exclusive interviews, news analysis and comment available from 6pm daily on racingpost.com