Three things to watch out for at today's only meeting

Ivan Furtado is back at Southwell with three runners at this afternoon's replacement fixture including African Trader who was the subject of an embarrassing mix-up at the track in January when he mistakenly ran as his stablemate Scribner Creek.

When the mistake was uncovered a couple of weeks later, African Trader was disqualified from the joint seventh place he had finished in a mile handicap behind Shearian.

African Trader has his first outing since, this time over a more suitable trip of seven furlongs in the sunbets.co.uk Handicap (3.50).

Regarding the mix up, Furtado said: "It was a genuine mistake as both horses look alike and I'll have to live with it for the rest of my life. Hopefully we'll be okay this time with our three runners as one's a gelding, one's a filly and one's a chestnut!"



On African Trader, the South Yorkshire-based trainer added: "He ran over a mile last time which was a bit too far for him and he should be suited by dropping back in trip. He's worked at the track since and has gone well but we are just trying to get him settled as he pulls too hard. We haven't had him that long and are still finding out about him really."

On his other runners, Furtado added: "We run Avago Josh in the mile maiden (2.45). He has had a wind operation since his last run but probably won't be good enough but we have a chance with Check Em Tuesday in the last (4.55). We fancied her at Kempton last time but she stopped dead at the furlong pole and we've since had her checked out. We may drop her out and try to get her to relax early which may help her finish off her race."

Morrison on song

Cousin Khee (left): is in good form according to trainer Hughie Morrison

Hughie Morrison is delighted that Southwell are staging another race over the extreme stamina test of 2m2½f, better known as the Betway Stayers "Rated 57-76 Handicap (4.20), as his candidate Cousin Khee won the latest just 19 days ago.

The Berkshire trainer has been able to clear most of his gallops from snow to allow the 11-year-old and his stablemates to exercise through the cold snap.

Cousin Khee was scoring for the second time on Fibresand when powering clear in the straight to defeat Caged Lightning by three lengths last time and goes well for today's jockey Theo Ladd.

Morrison said: "His work-rider assures me that Cousin Khee is in good shape despite the snow and we've been luckier than some down here. As he ran not long ago we've only had to tick him over but I don't know how consistent these 11-year-old's can be.

"We're certainly not complaining about the race as I'm sure the first race they put on at this trip was a mistake but it suited us fine and hopefully can do so again."

Murphy rolling the dice

Amy Murphy: runs Enola at Southwell on Sunday

Amy Murphy has more pressing matters at hand than the Fibresand debut of Enola in the Class 7 Betway Middle Distance Handicap (3.15) at the East Midlands track but she is hopeful the fitting of first time blinkers could spark some improvement.

The Newmarket trainer is currently preparing her top jumper Kalashnikov for Cheltenham and has managed to exercise all of her string as usual despite the snows at headquarters.

She said: "The Jockey Club have done a great job with the training grounds and if Enola runs as she works at home should would win this easily but she hasn't done that yet. We're hopeful the first time blinkers will help and we may well make running."

