Three runners to note from Dundalk and Newcastle tonight

Lord Of The Glen, who runs in the 8.15 at Newcastle, in winning action at the track last November

Newcastle and Dundalk keep the action going after dark with their all-weather meetings and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Mendelssohn is the undoubted star attraction but here are three other horses of interest

Ravenhoe(Newcastle 7.15)

Spare Parts and Nicola Currie have been the story of the all-weather this winter but Ravenhoe and Ollie Stammers have made quite a splash since the teenager was given his first ride by his boss Mark Johnston on this five-year-old, who had been out in the wilderness since last summer.

A smooth success at Wolverhampton early last month immediately thrust Stammers into the media spotlight and seven weeks later their record stands at two wins, two second and a fourth with Johnston having said after the first win of his young apprentice:"He works his socks off every afternoon on the equiciser after riding four lots and fully deserves this success."

An intriguing four-runner sprint for three-year-olds has bookmakers making Lord Of The Glen outsider of the party despite his good record at the track which has seen his official rating rise 31lb in eight races on the Tapeta track inside six months.

He was outclassed last time in the fast-track qualifier won by Corinthia Knight and has a showdown with second favourite Wiff Waff after beating him last time but off much more favourable terms and finishing second to him previously.

California Lad(Dundalk 9.00)

Fergal Birrane has to make a near ten-hour round trip from his County Mayo base to race at Dundalk but it has been rewarded with four winners from 12 runners this year.

California Lad is the flagbearer and Birrane steps the former Harry Dunlop-trained gelding up to two miles after the five-year-old's three previous course wins over an extended mile and a quarter.

