News EVENING RACING

Three runners to note at Chelmsford tonight

Chelmsford: this evening's meeting begins at 5.45
Edward Whitaker
1 of 1
By David Baxter

There was some great all-weather racing at Wolverhampton this afternoon, and if you still need synthetic sustenance, then an eight-race card at Chelmsford should fit the bill. Here's three runners worth noting.

Great Hall
7.45

The all-weather debut of Dal Harraild is very interesting, but Great Hall is a proven all-weather performer. Mick Quinn's eight-year-old ran well at Lingfield last time out when second to Red Verdon, and rarely runs a bad race.

He was third on his previous visit to the track, andgoes well for jockey Fran Berry, with the pair completing a hat-trick on turf last summer.

Scoones
8.45

James Fanshawe has been selective with his runners so far this year, and when he has decided to target a race, it's been worth noting. He has four winners from 14 runners in 2018 (a 29 per cent strike-rate).

There was early money around for Scoones, whose sole win to date was on the all-weather at Lingfield last September. He flopped next time out at Leicester, but perhaps does not enjoy the turf as much. Back on the all-weather, better could be expected.

Casima
9.15

Archie Watson leads the way to be champion all-weather trainer this winter, and this filly makes her debut for the yard. Formerly with Clive Cox, she makes her handicap debut for Watson, and is also a first runner for the yard for owner Nurlan Bizakov.

As a juvenile, Casima's pedigree suggests she was going to be better at three, and she should appreciate the step up beyond a mile to 1m2f.

Keep up to speed with all of this evening's action withRaceday Live

