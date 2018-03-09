Three questions to help find the winner of the valuable Sandown clash

1.50 Sandown

EBF Matchbook VIP National Hunt Novices’ Handicap Hurdle Final | Grade 3 | 2m4f | ITV4/RUK

This year’s EBF Final will be hotly contested with 18 runners due to go to post. Here are the key points to note . . .

Can Melrose Boy give Fry another win?

Harry Fry won this valuable race 12 months ago with 8-1 shot Minella Awards and is hopeful Melrose Boy can follow suit.

Last year’s winner brought a less-exposed profile into the race and was making his handicap debut off a mark of 128.

Melrose Boy has already taken part in two fiercely contested handicaps, including when an excellent third behind Paul Nicholls’ Coral Cup hope Topofthegame at Sandown last time out.

He is rated 14lb higher than when scoring at Cheltenham in November but still appears to be on the upgrade.

Fry said: “Melrose Boy ran a nice race over further at Sandown last month. The drop in trip and return to novice company looks be in his favour.

“He handles conditions and hopefully can follow in the footsteps of Minella Awards.”

Is Turtle Wars the pick of Henderson pair?

Nicky Henderson is another trainer to note in this race, having won it twice in recent years with Skint (2011) and Close Touch (2013).

The champion is doubly represented this time with Indian Hawk, the mount of Daryl Jacob, and Turtle Wars, who will be partnered by James Bowen, the teenage find of the season.

Indian Hawk brings a record of two wins from three starts for Henderson into the race, the one blip coming when running no sort of race as 15-8 favourite in the Grade 2 River Don Novices’ Hurdle at Doncaster in January.

Turtle Wars has graduated to handicaps off 124 after landing a Huntingdon maiden hurdle in the style of an improving young horse.

Henderson said: “Indian Hawk disappointed at Doncaster but was good the other two times. Turtle Wars looks the right sort of horse for this race and will make a lovely chaser in time.”

Can The Dubai Way extend his impressive sequence?

The Dubai Way: has won all four starts over hurdles

The Dubai Way has thrived this season, winning all four of his starts over hurdles, including a first venture into handicaps at Warwick last time.

He stayed on gamely to beat Vado Forte by a length that day, and trainer Harry Whittington said: “It’s a big step up in class. He’s progressed nicely to win all four of his starts this year and showed a good attitude to win on handicap debut last time out at Warwick.

“The EBF Final is one of the most competitive handicaps of the season outside of the major festivals, but he’s certainly earned the right to take his chance.

"He handles soft ground well, the extra half-mile shouldn’t pose any issues to him and he goes into the race in good form.”

What they say

Alan King, trainer of Canelo

I’m looking forward to running him. He showed the benefit of a break when getting his head in front at Doncaster last month. He’s fresh and well, is still progressing and should be suited by this race.

Nick Gifford, trainer of Notre Ami

This has been the plan since the start of the season. He’s a course winner, and has a nice weight. As long as he settles he’ll be competitive. I’m very hopeful he’ll be able to get some prize-money.

Richard Newland, trainer of Dashing Perk

He disappointed us at Fakenham, but that qualified him, which was the main objective. He never picked up the bridle there, whereas he tanked at Sandown, so that's why we are fitting cheekpieces. I think he'll have a squeak.

Evan Williams, trainer of Oxwich Bay

I thought he'd have won a nice handicap by now but his jumping's not been good enough. He's still a bit babyish, but he gets the trip and handles the ground and he's more than capable if he settles and jumps.

Lucy Wadham, trainer of Game On

He's done nothing wrong and the more rain the better.

