Three of our experts provide their best bets for Saturday's big races

James Burn, Lambourn correspondent

Top Notch

Betfair Ascot Chase

There are better and bigger horses at Nicky Henderson's Seven Barrows stable, but it is hard to imagine any more popular than pocket rocket Top Notch, who is defying his size and stature on his way to becoming a really classy chaser.

Top Notch heads to the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday off the back of arguably his two best performances, which included a course-and-distance victory in the 1965 Chase, which has worked out well.

That stretched his unbeaten record at Ascot to three and testing ground is not a worry for the son of Poliglote, who won on heavy in France earlier in his career.

This race, which Henderson has won with Tiutchev and twice with Riverside Theatre, has been the main aim for a while and might just be Top Notch's Gold Cup, so expect him to be primed for a big performance.

Tom Park, ante-post focus

Wild West Wind

Betfred Grand National Trial Handicap Chase

As good as Blaklion is it would take an almighty performance to win a handicap off a mark of 161. That's not to say he is not capable of such a feat but if he were to win off that mark he would have to be considered a serious contender for the Gold Cup, never mind the Grand National.

I will take him on at a short price with Tom George's Wild West Wind, who was travelling well in the Welsh Grand National before coming down at the 12th.

His defeat on Alfie Spinner on his previous start has worked out well with the veteran going on to finish second in the Welsh National.

Despite his fall at Chepstow he is a very slick jumper and is lightly raced over fences – winning three times from five starts – and could prove a good bit better than his mark of 144.



Andrew Dietz, reporter

Waiting Patiently

Betfair Ascot Chase

The time has come for Waiting Patiently to tackle Grade 1 company and he looks capable of taking the step up to the highest level in his stride.

Unbeaten in five chase starts, the northern star has oozed class over fences, demolishing a high calibre field by eight lengths in a Listed race at Kempton last time.

Although he will need to step up again in one of the strongest runnings of the race, the seven-year-old is a lightly raced improver with his best days ahead of him.

Crucially he will get his ground with all the rain around and the trip will be ideal too. Trainer Ruth Jefferson had her first success on Thursday since taking over from her late father Malcolm and everything is in place for an emotional victory at Ascot.

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news