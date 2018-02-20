Three interesting runners to note under the lights at Wolverhampton

The Cheltenham Festival may be getting ever closer, but there's still lots of racing to come before next month's showpiece over jumps, and if you fancy some all-weather action this evening then Wolverhampton's card has you covered. Here are three interesting runners to look out for.

Desert Wind

6.40Wolverhampton

There may have been plenty of money around for Godolphin's newcomer Warburton on Tuesday morning, but that newcomer will need to run to a good mark on debut to topple Desert Wind.

Ed Vaughan's colt has to concede weight all round, but is chasing a hat-trick and was successful over course and distance two starts ago. He now has an official mark of 87, and jockey Stevie Donohoe, aboard for all four career starts, thought Ed Vaughan's three-year-old still had more to offer following the pair's most recent victory.

Craftiness

8.10Wolverhampton

Roger Charlton has only sent out a handful of runners in the last couple of months, but hehas a runner tonight with this filly comingto Dunstall Park for her second start.

Owned by the Queen, Craftiness did not show all that much on debut at Kempton in December when ninth, but she has a nice pedigree and the market suggests better could be expected this time.

Champagne Pink

8.40 Wolverhampton

At the end of 2017 Champagne Pink was in flying form at Wolverhampton, with three consecutive wins.

She ran well on her return to the track last month when runner-up, and that form has been given a boost with the fourth, International Law, successful next time out. Given her course record, another bold bid looks likely.

