Three interesting runners to note under the lights at Kempton

Kempton picks up the racing baton in the home counties from Ascot and Lingfield in the afternoon and here are three interesting runners to watch on the six-race card under the floodlights in Sunbury-on-Thames.

Black Sails

6.15 Kempton

Archie Watson, long identified as a trainer going places with 50 winners in his first full season, plays down his all-weather title chances but is keeping the pressure on his rivals John Gosden, Jamie Osborne and Mick Appleby.

Watson, on the mark already at Lingfield on Saturday, paid €25,000 for Black Sails out of the Ger Lyons yard after the Lope De Vega filly's two-year-old career that included finishing midfield in the Albany at Royal Ascot and a Group 2 at the Curragh.

She finished her year in August when burning herself out over a mile, so it is no surprise to see her reappearing over 6f on Saturday evening under Eddy Greatrex, who made it five wins from his last 16 rides when winning on Watson's newcomer De Medici at Lingfield.

Lucymai

7.15 Kempton

This filly is one of the stories of the winter after a hat-trick under apprentice Jack Duern that sees her giving weight away all round off a 20lb higher mark than when it all started at Chelmsford last November.

The Dean Ivory-trained filly showed over course and distance last time that she deserved her 4lb rise for a last-to-first run to beat stablemate Eljaddaaf, who has gone on to strongly frank the form.

Lady Perignon, a front-runner dropping back a furlong after a good fourth in a strong race at Lingfield last time, has been backed to beat her but Lucymai's turn of foot could again prove crucial.

Kingston Kurrajong

8.15 Kempton

This is interesting for a number of reasons, not least that he has changed stables, has an eyecatching jockey booking with in-form Martin Harley and sports a visor for the first time. He also takes advantage of the new rule that allows horses rated up to 2lb higher than the race's rating band to enter.

Owner Roger Kilby and trainer William Knight have taken advantage of that opening with the five-year-old who looked to have lost his mojo a bit in the autumn. However he has good all-weather form in the book at a higher level just over a year ago and his rating has dropped out of the 80s.

