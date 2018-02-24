Three interesting runners to note at Wolverhampton

It has been a great afternoon for all-weather fans with the Winter Derby meeting at Lingfield, and the fun continues this evening at Wolverhampton. Here are three runners to note.

6.15

Varsovian



Dean Ivory bagged a double at Lingfield on Friday, and the trainer could stay among the winners with Varsovian.

The eight-year-old is a consistent sort and has a good strike-rate on the all-weather with eight wins from 37 starts. It is worth noting he has not won at Wolverhampton (from two previous attempts), but he might be able to gain a first course win this evening.

7.45

Battle Lines

Last time Battle Lines had to play second fiddle to stablemate Iconic Sunset at Wolverhampton, but this time he can take centre stage.

Although no match for Iconic Sunset that day, James Tate's three-year-old ran well in defeat when runner-up. He has been knocking on the door and can gain a first success.

9.15

Jai Hanuman

This four-year-old did not show much in three starts for Seamus Durack, and starts off for Michael Wigham this evening.

Since he was last seen 394 days ago Jai Hanuman has undergone wind surgery and perhaps that, combined with stepping into handicap company, could lead to an improved performance.

Read The Briefing from 8.30am daily on racingpost.com with all the day's latest going, weather, market moves and non-runner news