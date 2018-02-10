Three horses to note at Wolverhampton

If this afternoon's action wasn't enough excitement, then strap yourself in for some Saturday night fun at Dunstall Park. Here's three runners it could be worth noting...

7.15

Heather Lark

Formerly with John Gosden, this filly was picked up for 30,000gns at the sales, and now has her first start for Richard Spencer.

While a six-race maiden, Heather Lark ran consistently in the main for Gosden, and on pedigree, stepping up to 1m4f this evening might be the key to her gaining a first success.

7.45

Kimberella

Last weekend Kimberella went down fighting in the Listed Cleves Stakes at Lingfield, and drops into handicap class this evening.

That race looked very solid form for the grade and Kimberella still seems as good as ever despite now being an eight-year-old.

Top weight will demand plenty, but he has the class toovercome his burdenand can bag an 11th career success.

8.45

My Fantasea

This five-year-old's mark continues to tumble, and the market suggests he might be able to capitalise this evening.

His sole win came with John Oxx, and although then unable to hit the target for David Evans, he is now with Ian Williams and has only had one start for new connections.

On that day he did meet some traffic problems, and with Williams among the winners, it would be no surprise if he returned to the top spot.

