Mr Antolini survives inquiry to claim prize in battling style

Mr Antolini (Jamie Bargary, nearside) comes to challenge Call My Lord (Daryl Jacob) jumping the last in the Matchbook Imperial Cup at Sandown on Saturday

The sun could not break through the clouds but the much-maligned weather managed a rainbow shortly after Nigel Twiston-Davies cited the snow as the reason Mr Antolini found the pot of gold at the end of the £75,000 Matchbook Imperial Cup.

But for the snow intervention this time last week, Mr Antolini could have been lining up with a penalty for winning a veterans' hurdle at Newbury and that would undoubtedly have made the difference after he battled home by a neck from Call Me Lord in a controversial finish.

Jamie Bargary switched his whip halfway up the run-in which saw Mr Antolini edge into Call Me Lord, resulting in a coming together yards from the line, although Daryl Jacob did not have to stop riding.

Twiston-Davies explained: "The weather we get so angry about played its part. If it hadn't snowed last week Mr Antolini would have run in the veterans' race at Newbury which we thought was an easy one.

"We weren't expecting this and if he had won last week he would probably have come here with the penalty so it's thank you to the weather."

Mr Antolini (right) before impeding Call Me Lord (left) on the run to the line

The Guiting Power trainer looks destined never to win the bonus that often goes with this Grade 3 if winning at Cheltenham next week, as Mr Antolini's mark of 130 meant an entry in any of the big handicap hurdles was not contemplated as he would never have made the final field.

Sponsors Matchbook have their £100,000 safely locked away for Cheltenham.

The winning trainer explained: "There was no bonus when Flying Angel won this race two years ago but it didn't matter as he got beaten at Cheltenham when they turned the Martin Pipe into a Flat race [missed out the second-last]."

Twiston-Davies was even relaxed about what turned into a 20-minute stewards inquiry, adding: "There's no pressure. They don't take races off you after winning a neck, do they?"

Looking to Tuesday, Twiston-Davies said: "Cheltenham is lovely this year as I've not got huge expectations."

The New One: will be one of Nigel Twiston-Davies's leading lights in the Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle

Caught in a trap

Winning owners Alan and Sally Coney had been talked into having a horse with Twiston-Davies when snared in one of the Naunton trainer's holiday cottages.

"Before the race today they booked a cottage again," added Twiston-Davies, so the dark and light blue colours could become more recognisable.

It was impossible not to feel sorry for Call Me Lord, who failed by a squeezed neck to give the 20-1 winner 25lb in ground that had most of the field walking over the line.

Anthony Bromley, owner Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's racing manager, said: "In France we would have got the race."

Instead trainer Nicky Henderson had to console himself with second and third with favourite Whatswrongwithyou back in third, in a race he has only won once before with Dave's Dream in 2009.

