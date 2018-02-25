The story of the €2,000 mare favourite for £155,000 Betfair Hurdle

Bold as brass, five-year-old Chloe answers the phone and declares that her mother is otherwise engaged, cannot talk right now; please call back later or perhaps tomorrow. She speaks with a zestful enthusiasm redolent of her years. The whole of life is full of magical surprises at every turn.

It is no different when her mother calls back some time later. Lucinda Atkinson has been transported back to her childhood, cooing and swooning as she speaks, laughing infectiously whenever two magic words are mentioned. Irish Roe sends Atkinson straight into the land of fantasy.

And no wonder. Expectations must be tempered over a mare who cost only €2,000 at auction. Yet here she is, having banked more than £50,000, eyeing up the £88,273 paid to the winner of Saturday’s Betfair Hurdle at Newbury. It’s a race in which Irish Roe is 11lb well in on official figures. She also has the highest Racing Post Rating and Topspeed figure into the bargain.

"Oh, don’t," Atkinson says when you align the ducks. "It sends a shiver down the back of my neck when I hear people talk like that. Irish Roe has worked her way up, she deserves to have a go at a race like this. But then I think of this little sweetheart of a mare in her stable, and I say to myself: 'Really? Is it really happening to us?'"

The 'us' refers to her and husband Peter, who trains Irish Roe and one other under permit when he’s not overrun by the demands of farming livestock and arable land at Yafforth, in North Yorkshire. Lucinda is no less busy: she runs an eventing stable eight miles away near Bedale, from where she competes internationally. Most days the couple go their separate ways at dawn and don’t reunite until long after sundown.

The exception is when Irish Roe works at nearby Middleham. She does so in the company of Peter’s other horse Reverant Cust, who cost eight times as much but is nothing like as prolific.

Lucinda Atkinson riding Irish Roe with Peter Atkinson on the couple's other horse Reverent Cust

Very few are. Irish Roe won three of her five bumpers last season, among them a Listed race at Cheltenham – in which she dead-heated – yet she has advanced again since making a winning debut over hurdles at Southwell in May. Three more victories have since followed but her last run is what persuaded the Atkinsons to let her loose in the most competitive handicap hurdle this side of the Cheltenham Festival.

In Grade 2 class at Doncaster two weeks ago Irish Roe yielded narrowly to Maria’s Benefit, who was winning for the fifth time on the bounce. She was the only one to make a race of it with the front-running winner, in the process earning that 11lb hike which she is exempt from carrying in the early-closing Betfair Hurdle.

But there’s more. "She only has one burst of speed at the end of her races and she had to use that to get into a challenging position," Lucinda says of Irish Roe’s Doncaster effort. "The winner got too far ahead and she couldn’t quite get there."

Irish Roe (right) throws down a strong challenge to Maria's Benefit

Such succinct analysis highlights the fact that, like Irish Roe, the Atkinsons have a racing pedigree. Peter rode around 50 point-to-point winners on the northern circuit. His father David was more of a huntsman but the family have always kept some horses on the farm.

"It is Peter’s sideline from his everyday work," his wife says. "It’s a busy farm, pretty full on, and Peter has done well in the past with horses he's trained." The most notable has been Croco Bay, for whom Peter gave €6,000 at the same Goffs sale seven years ago and sold on, three years later, for £70,000.

Might Irish Roe go the same way? "Croco Bay was Peter’s horse," Lucinda says, "but I was the one who picked out Irish Roe. We were also building a house when we had Croco Bay, so the money helped us. But Irish Roe is a mare, we’ll be able to breed from her, and we wouldn’t have the kind of money to buy one of her offspring if we didn’t own her."

The other determining factor that will almost certainly keep Irish Roe at home is that the Atkinsons envisage doing a little more with their permit in the years ahead. "Peter is 50 and I will be 40 soon enough," Lucinda says. "We’re not going to be able to keep going forever. We need something we can do when we are older, and we are already breeding a few here on the farm."

There has been occasional talk of expanding the racing set-up, although that has not happened. "Peter keeps telling me there is no money in eventing but there is in racing," Lucinda says. "Other people keep saying we should take out a full licence, but why? Racing is our pleasure. We want to keep it nice and small."

Lucinda Atkinson riding Betfair Hurdle hope Irish Roe

In contrast to his wife, Peter is a reticent talker, happy for Irish Roe to speak for herself. His countenance is that of a man of wisdom accumulated from his pointing days, a stockman to whom horses, cattle and pigs come alike, and who is taking quiet delight in Irish Roe’s achievements. He has also stood steadfastly behind Henry Brooke despite the obvious temptation to engage a jockey with greater experience.

Lucinda makes a natural foil. On a Newbury card that has attracted a smattering of star quality, few horses will have been prepared like Irish Roe. Last week she did some pole-work in Lucinda’s arena, after which she was put through her dressage paces by a 14-year-old girl who happened to be on hand.

"I treat her very much like an eventer," Lucinda says. "She does a lot of lunging and schooling. She is not a big mare so we need to make sure we don’t gallop the socks off her. There wouldn’t be anything left otherwise."

The strategy is working to the extent that Irish Roe’s humble origins are attracting attention on social media. The mare who represents hope where none seemed possible now has a burgeoning fan club.

"It is nice to have stories like hers in any sport," Lucinda says. "There are so many people out there saying you need hundreds of thousands to do it, that you’ve got to send the horse to the best trainer in the whole wide world to get the best out of it. But I don’t think it always works like that, does it?"

Certainly not in jumps racing.

Overtures of Flakey Dove in Irish Roe story

Irish Roe’s story has distinct overtures of another mare who rose from humble origins to reach the top of the game via the Betfair Hurdle. Although descended from non-thoroughbred roots, Flakey Dove proved more than a match for the aristocrats in the mid-1990s.

Also trained by a livestock farmer in Richard Price, Flakey Dove took longer than Irish Roe to make an impact. That was partly down to the lack of a coordinated racing programme for mares in her time, but she signalled her intent when fifth behind King Credo in the 1993 Tote Gold Trophy, as the Betfair Hurdle was then known.

Twelve months on and Flakey Dove fared better in the Newbury showpiece when third behind Large Action and Oh So Risky. However, she turned the tables on that pair in the Champion Hurdle, which Flakey Dove won by a length and a half from Oh So Risky.

Lucinda Atkinson is familiar with Flakey Dove’s exploits but dare not entertain the prospect of history repeating itself. "You’re getting well ahead of yourself there," she says when the subject is raised.

"Just to be thereabouts at Newbury would be nice. This is all new to us and it’s like a dream. One day we are all going to wake up from it, but when that might be, I have no idea."

