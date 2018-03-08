The six-day stage: who's in and out for day two of the Cheltenham Festival

Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

The big guns have all stood their ground, with the likes of Samcro, On The Blind Side and Next Destination among the confirmations. Sky Bet Supreme favourite Getabird has been left in the race. As expected, the unbeaten Vinndication has been taken out, along with Kalashnikov and Summerville Boy.

RSA Chase

Elegant Escape, who was taken out of the National Hunt Chase by Colin Tizzard, has been given the option of running in this Grade 1 contest. The Irish hold a strong hand with Presenting Percy and Monalee among the 22 confirmations. Benatar, Finian's Oscar and Terrefort are all out, with Thursday's JLT seemingly the target.

Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

The big clash is on the cards as Douvan and Altior both feature among ten confirmations. Douvan's trainer Willie Mullins has another leading contender in Min, while he has also left in Un De Sceaux but reiterated that the Ryanair Chase is his target. Mullins has taken out his other potential runners, including Great Field – who was as short as 9-1 in a place –and Yorkhill.

Douvan wins the Racing Post Arkle under Ruby Walsh

Coral Cup

Ok Corral and Duc Des Genievres, who were both top prices of 16-1, have been taken out of this competitive handicap but remain in contention for the Grade 1 Ballymore. The weights will go up at least 1lb after Thomas Campbell was taken out, with Bleu Et Rouge now at the head of the handicap.

Glenfarclas Chase (Cross-country)

Gordon Elliott will unleash a formidable challenge, with last year's winner Cause Of Causes and Tiger Roll, last season's National Hunt Chase winner, among his four contenders. Kim Bailey has left in 2016 Grand National runner-up The Last Samuri, who would be the highest-rated horse in the race if allowed to take his chance. King of the banks Enda Bolger has four possibles, including Josies Orders, who the record books will say won the race in 2016 after first past the post Any Currency was disqualified after traces of a banned substance were found in a urine sample.

Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

As expected leading Triumph Hurdle fancy Redicean has been taken out, meaning the weights will go up at least 10lb. Mitchouka and Casa Tall head the 34 who remain. Alan King has also removed Doctor Bartolo from the list of possibles.

Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Leading ante-post fancy Hollowgraphic – who was a 6-1 chance – is the big absentee. Trainer Willie Mullins could still have a big team as he is responsible for six of the 25 confirmations, including favourite Blackbow, who was an impressive winner of the Future Stars bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival. Time To Move On, a top price of 16-1, has been taken out.

