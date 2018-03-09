The six-day stage: who's in and out for day three of the Cheltenham Festival

1.30 JLT Novices' Chase

Monalee, a leading contender for the RSA Chase, is one of 24 still in contention. Racing Post Arkle favourite Footpad has been left with the option of the longer race, while owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede also have Terrefort engaged. Movewiththetimes, joint second-favourite for the Close Brothers Novice Handicap Chase, has been taken out.

2.10 Pertemps Network Final

Thomas Campbell, scratched from the Coral Cup yesterday, heads the weights on 11st 12lb from Who Dares Wins on 11st 6lb. Favourite Glenloe needs two to come out to be guaranteed a place in the maximum 24-runner field. Beat That and Tobefair, who had both been around 20-1, were absentees.

2.50 Ryanair Chase

It is looking likely there will be a single figure field with Willie Mullins holding the key. The trainer is responsible for half of the 14 possibles, headed by last year's winner Un De Sceaux. Gigginstown House Stud, the racing operation owned by Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary, have two possibles in the shape of Balko Des Flos and Sub Lieutenant for a race they have yet to win. Waiting Patiently was a notable absentee after being ruled out of Cheltenham by trainer Ruth Jefferson.

3.30 Sun Bets Stayers' Hurdle

Donna's Diamond, winner of the Grade 2 Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock last month, has been supplemented by trainer Chris Grant and owner David Armstrong at a cost of £15,000. The major players stand their ground, including Supasundae, Sam Spinner and Yanworth, while OLBG Mares' Hurdle favourite Apple's Jade has been left in the 19-strong list by Gordon Elliott.



4.10 Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate

The weights have gone up 2lb with Ball D'Arc and A Toi Phil pulled out, leaving Village Vic and Hammersly Lake at the head of affairs. De Plotting Shed, favourite for the Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase, has been removed along with former festival winner Diamond King and Master Dee.

4.50 Trull House Stud Mares' Novices' Hurdle

Willie Mullins, who has won the first two runnings of this race, has six options headed by odds-on favourite Laurina. Stablemate Stormy Ireland, a leading contender for the JCB Triumph Hurdle, has been left in, while the British challenge is led by Maria's Benefit, who goes to the festival seeking a six-timer.

5.30 Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir

Barney Dwan and Singlefarmpayment, who both have other options at the festival, have been removed having been as short as 12-1. There are 45 still in contention including Mall Dini, Squouateur and Pendra.

