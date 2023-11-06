News
The Racing Post's top tipsters are at your service this jumps season - here's how you can join forces with them
Members' Club Ultimate subscribers are hereby invited to join forces with some of the best punting brains in the business this winter.
Through the jumps season, in a series starting in time for Cheltenham's November meeting, four of the Racing Post's top judges will be on hand to help you with your biggest betting quandaries.
Want to know the best way to use trainer form? What makes the difference between a fancy and a bet? How to deal with losing runs? How to finally quit your cliff horse? Now's your chance to ask the experts.
- Dubawi the wise choice as Darley sire conquers new frontiers at Doncaster
- To Racing Post email subscribers: thank you for continuing to read and subscribe
- Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
- Racecards redefined on the Racing Post app: introducing standard, expert and compact view
- Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
