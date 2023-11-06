Racing Post logo
The Racing Post's top tipsters are at your service this jumps season - here's how you can join forces with them

Members' Club Ultimate subscribers are hereby invited to join forces with some of the best punting brains in the business this winter.

Through the jumps season, in a series starting in time for Cheltenham's November meeting, four of the Racing Post's top judges will be on hand to help you with your biggest betting quandaries.

Want to know the best way to use trainer form? What makes the difference between a fancy and a bet? How to deal with losing runs? How to finally quit your cliff horse? Now's your chance to ask the experts.

Racing Post staff

Published on 6 November 2023

Last updated 17:00, 6 November 2023

