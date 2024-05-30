The Racing Post is now on WhatsApp - and here's how you can follow our channel

The Racing Post is now available on WhatsApp channels, and here's how you can follow us and get the latest news, tips and insights.

Follow Racing Post Insider on WhatsApp and you can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest news, tips, insights, live reactions and much more.

For mobile users: to get Racing Post on WhatsApp, just tap and hold here and then select 'open link'

just tap and hold here For desktop users: to get Racing Post on WhatsApp, just tap here

What content can I expect?

Latest news

Exclusive tips

Interactive polls so you can have your say

Video content from our suite of top shows

Brilliant features and exclusive interviews

Live updates and insights

Q&As

How do I receive the Racing Post's WhatsApp notifications?

Once you start following the channel, you can choose whether or not you want to be alerted every time a new message is sent, by turning notifications on or off.

To turn notifications on, tap on the bell icon at the top right of the channel page and make sure there is no line through it.

To find out more information about our channel, tap on the icon next to the notifications bell, where you can also choose to mute all updates, share or forward the link to the following or choose to unfollow or report it should you wish.

Will my phone number be private?

Yes, don't worry. While you can get involved with polls and leave emojis, unlike personal chats, you can't respond to messages sent in WhatsApp channels. Following a channel won't reveal your number to other followers. You can find out more in WhatApp's privacy policy .

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.