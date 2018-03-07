The mood's changing - we're in the final furlong and you can feel it

I'm showing the effects of the last few days – I'm tired and I'm glad that my mum Nikki has come up to see me and make sure I'm looking after myself.

If it wasn't for her I'd be living on cereal. I'm not the most organised person you'd meet; I can only manage horses. That's why I've got such long hair – I keep forgetting to get it cut!

At least the snow's all gone. I've put up some bird feeders in the garden, loaded them with seeds and peanuts and I'm trying to stop the wood pigeons bullying all the other birds out of their treats, although without much success.

The mood's changing at the yard now. Everyone's getting more focused, the buzz is there but there's seriousness too. We're in the final furlong and you can feel it.

I've done my last preview night, which was a good one at the Eastern Eye in Newton Abbot, and we raised £7,000 for Richard Woollacott's charities. There were lots of people I knew there and we had loads of fun while making a lot of money for a very deserving cause.



My ankle boots have dried out – thanks for asking – and I've got my wellies back, which helps when I've got five horses to see to. I look after Warriors Tale, who's a bit of a dude but can be a bit nibbly, Foxhunter fancy Wonderful Charm, who is a bit grumpy when he's in his box, Art Mauresque, who likes to let me know he's still there by nudging me with his nose all the time, and a couple of youngsters in Dr Rhythm and Magoo.

When Wonderful Charm goes for the Foxhunter someone else will be leading him up – I don't travel with my boys, I just look after them at home. The ITV Racing guys should put one of those pedometers on someone leading up a horse because you'd be surprised at how far they walk during the course of the day.



The other day I was signed up by Matchbook as a brand ambassador – I'm already doing the same thing for the Jockey Club and I'm also sponsored by the Morson Group. There's a lot of people behind me now, and it made me think about how a year ago it was just me, fresh from the point-to-point field with Pacha Du Polder.

It makes me realise how lucky I am to be in this position. The last 12 months have been pretty cool. The other day someone asked me if I was having any sleepless nights in the run-up to Cheltenham – I told him not to be daft. I'm too tired not to sleep!

If you are interested in this, you might like:

Good friends, good horses, big winners and great parties - weather permitting

Storm over - Gordon's gallops survived the weather but I wasn't so lucky