Will the Irish Oaks bring rapid redemption for Epsom star Thundering On or do we have grounds for concern?

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Is Thundering On still a star? She sure looked it at Epsom, cantering past her rivals in the Oaks, but then ran unplaced in the Pretty Polly. She has a chance to set the record straight in Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks , the last of the summer Classics across Europe's three biggest racing nations.

Ground looks like something to worry about if you fancy her. Epsom proved that the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly loves a bit of cut, whereas she might have been less comfortable on a quick surface when turned out again three weeks later.

If that is the key to her, Thundering On needs a change from the hot, sunny weather. Some rain is due in the Curragh area from Thursday evening, but whether it makes enough of a difference for her is open to doubt.