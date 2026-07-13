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The Lookahead
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Will the Irish Oaks bring rapid redemption for Epsom star Thundering On or do we have grounds for concern?

Chris Cook asks whether the Classic-winning filly can find her mojo again

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Is Thundering On still a star? She sure looked it at Epsom, cantering past her rivals in the Oaks, but then ran unplaced in the Pretty Polly. She has a chance to set the record straight in Saturday's Juddmonte Irish Oaks, the last of the summer Classics across Europe's three biggest racing nations.

Ground looks like something to worry about if you fancy her. Epsom proved that the Joseph O'Brien-trained filly loves a bit of cut, whereas she might have been less comfortable on a quick surface when turned out again three weeks later.

If that is the key to her, Thundering On needs a change from the hot, sunny weather. Some rain is due in the Curragh area from Thursday evening, but whether it makes enough of a difference for her is open to doubt.

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