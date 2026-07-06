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The Lookahead
premium

Venetian Sun is hot favourite for the July Cup but must bridge a 43-year gap to win the feature race of a packed week

Chris Cook whets the appetite for this week's July festival at Newmarket

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Memories of Habibti will be revived this weekend when Venetian Sun tries to become the first three-year-old filly to win the July Cup since that wonderful sprinter of the early 1980s. The top-class six-furlong dash will be the climax of Newmarket's July meeting and the highlight of another hectic Super Saturday, with quality action going on all over the place.

Venetian Sun justified short odds in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last month, albeit the 50-1 shot Spicy Marg ran her to a head. Whether Karl Burke's filly, unbeaten at sprint distances, deserves to be 9-4 favourite for a deep-looking July Cup is a question punters will spend the week pondering.

Spicy Marg ducks out in favour of a Group 3 against her own sex at York on Friday but Division, a strong-finishing third at Ascot, could have another go at Venetian Sun. Also entered are Almeraq and Japan's Satono Reve, first and second in Royal Ascot's equivalent race for older horses, the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes.

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