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Trial season swings into gear at Chester - while Ballydoyle big guns return ahead of Epsom's new £1 million pot
Chris Cook pinpoints the key events and horses over the next seven days
The road to Epsom goes through Chester – and I'm not just talking about the Classic trials which will give us plenty of food for thought this week and next.
Aidan O'Brien seems set to use this week's action to prepare his team for the newly valuable Coronation Cup, for which prize-money was recently more than doubled to £1 million.
Coolmore will sponsor the Group 1 contest for older horses, giving O'Brien another incentive to aim his big guns in that direction. He has four entries, all of which could make their reappearances this week, potentially adding some depth of quality to the always-thrilling May meeting at Chester, which starts on Wednesday.
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Published on inThe Lookahead
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