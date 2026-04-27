The year's first Classics, top-class jumpers having their last hurrah, plus Royal Ascot trials - this week has it all

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It must be a long time since a week was so jam-packed with quality races as this one will be. From Tuesday to Sunday, there is a range of action that no fan of the game will want to miss. If you can get away with a couple of duvet days off work, now would be a good time.

It all builds to a Classic climax this weekend, with the Betfred 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket, when we will discover the value of those clues we've been picking up in recent weeks. The market expects it will be one of those years when the best horses have skipped the trials for the colts' race.

Bow Echo , last seen winning the Royal Lodge, is favourite for the 2,000 Guineas. Distant Storm , third in the Dewhurst when last in action, has moved up into second place in the market without attracting much coverage. He is one of two strong contenders, the other being King's Trail , for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, who have combined to win this prize three times in four years.