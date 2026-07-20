The most exciting King George we've had for years - plus jump jockeys' day in the sun and a shot at redemption for star two-year-old

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It's a privilege for British racing to play host this Saturday to what looks like being a mouthwatering clash of international talent. The trophy for Ascot's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes will, in all likelihood, be marked for export; you can't win 'em all. But the race is the thing and this is one that any track would love to host.

Calandagan is favourite to win it for a second time, which would make Francis Graffard the first trainer this century to claim three King Georges in a row. Again, it must be a source of pride for British racing that this outstanding French horse keeps making the trip across the Channel; this will be his eighth visit from 18 career outings.

His stablemate Goliath , the winner two years ago, is also entered, trying to make up for an unlucky third at Royal Ascot. Japan's Masquerade Ball , beaten only by Calandagan in the Japan Cup, will also have plenty of support.