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The Lookahead
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The most exciting King George we've had for years - plus jump jockeys' day in the sun and a shot at redemption for star two-year-old

Chris Cook takes a look at the week ahead

Calandagan overhauls Kalpana entering the closing stages of the King George
Calandagan (green) goes past Kalpana (pink cap) to win last year's King GeorgeCredit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
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It's a privilege for British racing to play host this Saturday to what looks like being a mouthwatering clash of international talent. The trophy for Ascot's King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes will, in all likelihood, be marked for export; you can't win 'em all. But the race is the thing and this is one that any track would love to host.

Calandagan is favourite to win it for a second time, which would make Francis Graffard the first trainer this century to claim three King Georges in a row. Again, it must be a source of pride for British racing that this outstanding French horse keeps making the trip across the Channel; this will be his eighth visit from 18 career outings.

His stablemate Goliath, the winner two years ago, is also entered, trying to make up for an unlucky third at Royal Ascot. Japan's Masquerade Ball, beaten only by Calandagan in the Japan Cup, will also have plenty of support.

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