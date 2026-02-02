The DRF may be over - but get ready for a hectic week of trials for the Cheltenham Festival as Gold Cup contenders face off

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

If you want to make any sense of next month's Cheltenham Festival, you'll need to be paying close attention to this week's action. With just five weeks to go, a host of horses will be having their final starts and we're likely to see influential races on almost every day, peaking on Saturday, when we should learn a lot about Britain's chances in this year's Gold Cup.

The Denman Chase at Newbury used to be a key trial for chasing's blue riband, and was won en route to Cheltenham glory by Kauto Star, Denman, Coneygree and Native River, before Irish dominance at the festival undermined the Newbury race's significance. But this time, in an open year for the Gold Cup, Welsh National winner Haiti Couleurs is set to clash with Jango Baie , beaten just half a length in the King George.

For Jango Baie, this has long been the plan. For Haiti Couleurs, it became the plan when connections decided a trip to Leopardstown was going to be rather too arduous. If either of them is impressive in victory, they can expect to be second-favourite for the Gold Cup, behind whoever wins the Irish Gold Cup on Monday.

Whither Lulamba?

We should also be learning a lot on Saturday about Britain's 2m chasers, with the Game Spirit Chase on Newbury's card and the Kingmaker, restricted to novices, taking place at Warwick. Both races have been mentioned as potential targets for Lulamba , who is 6-4 for the Arkle Trophy at the festival.

While it might seem more natural to keep him to novice company in the Warwick race, his trainer, Nicky Henderson, has some history of going for the Game Spirit with a rising star. Both Altior and Sprinter Sacre won the Newbury race before following up in the Arkle.

It would certainly suit connections of the other novices if they didn't have to take on such a hot prospect in their Cheltenham trial. Mambonumberfive , from Ben Pauling's yard, is among those likely to be going to Warwick.

Meanwhile, Libberty Hunter, who has been underperforming this season, and Calico have been mentioned as potential Game Spirit runners. Lulamba would be a strong favourite against them.

A better day for Let It Rain?

At least one race on Newbury's Saturday card is an end in itself, the William Hill Hurdle , one of the jump season's major handicaps. It might still be more familiar to some readers by its long-ago title of the Schweppes, a sponsorship that ended 40 years ago.

With 29 horses entered and £87,218.50 available to the winner, a big field seems assured. The betting market remembers how well Let It Rain travelled in a similar race at Ascot before Christmas, when she was eventually beaten less than a length, and fancies Dan Skelton's mare to get a better result on this flat circuit.

But All In You and Dance And Glance, who edged her out that day, could line up again. There is also plenty of interest in Un Sens A La Vie, making his handicap debut, and Tutti Quanti, well backed to win the Gerry Feilden at Newbury in November.

Dan Skelton: interesting William Hill Hurdle entry in Let It Rain Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Nail-biting time for top trainer

Henderson will be hoping to see impressive performances this week from a couple of his other novices who are expected to have a place on his Cheltenham team. On Thursday, he tilts at the Sidney Banks at Huntingdon with Act Of Innocence, a late non-runner on the recent Trials Day card at Cheltenham.

Something about the Sidney Banks, a novice hurdle, seems to make it suitable for chasers in the making and it has been won by Nick The Brief, Nahthen Lad, Time For Rupert and by Henderson with Shishkin, among others. Act Of Innocence is a general 10-1 shot for the Turners Novices' Hurdle at the festival and is also entered in the Supreme.

The same odds are available for the Triumph Hurdle about Henderson's Fantasy World , who could make his debut over obstacles at Ludlow on Wednesday. A Listed winner for Andrew Balding on the Flat last year, he is a very classy recruit to hurdling and is entered in the juvenile hurdle that opens Wednesday's card.

It's very late for a festival contender to be having their first run over hurdles, but Henderson has twice won the Triumph with horses who started over obstacles about three weeks later than this.

Lots of quality action in Ireland

It will continue to be a big week for Irish jump racing. The action rolls straight on to Fairyhouse on Tuesday, where they stage the Solerina , a Grade 3 for novice mares. The main contenders, Place De La Nation and Oldschool Outlaw, are second and third in betting on the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the festival.

Wednesday's card at Punchestown starts with the P. P. Hogan Memorial Cross Country Chase , featuring old favourites like Vanillier, Conflated and Fakir D'Oudairies.

The beginners' chase at Thurles on Thursday could feature a bid for redemption by Salvator Mundi, who seemed a likely contender for the Arkle at the start of the season but has yet to win over fences. He was turned over at odds of 1-7 at this course in November and was a distant fourth in the Racing Post Novice Chase over Christmas. Willie Mullins's six-year-old is still entered for the Arkle but 50-1 is now available.

Sunday's card at Navan will be centred around the Boyne Hurdle and the Ten Up Novice Chase, both Grade 2s. Gordon Elliott won both races last year with Maxxum and Better Days Ahead.

Military amateurs get their chance

Fans of Sandown's military races will be tuning in on Friday for the Grand Military Gold Cup , for which the weights are currently topped by Only The Bold, winner of last year's Summer Cup at Uttoxeter.

